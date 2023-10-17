Wrogn Joins Hands with Disney to Launch Made to Play, an Apparel Collection that Evokes Nostalgia through Beloved Disney Characters

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 17: Wrogn, the youth fashion brand co-owned by Virat Kohli, has collaborated with Disney to launch Made to Play, a collection of fashion apparel for Men. The collection represents a fun amalgamation of nostalgia and contemporary style, leaning into pop-culture that transcends the boundaries of fashion.

Wrogn's Made to Play collection features Disney's beloved icon Mickey Mouse and his fabulous bunch of pals including Donald Duck & Goofy. The collection consists of T-shirt's, Hoodies and Jumpers with a unique art style. It is part of a series of exclusive archival artworks by Disney Animators paying homage to the classic looks of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy. Mickey's iconic red shorts and yellow shoes, Donald's sailor outfit, and Goofy's signature green hat and orange turtleneck are some key design elements that are weaved in with simple line art, minimal color palettes and sleek typography to give this collection a classic appeal.

The outfits bring out Wrogn's signature style, giving it a chic and fashionable look infused with nostalgic charm of Mickey, who has today become a lifestyle fashion icon among young adults.

Wrogn launched the collection on Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, during its Big Billion Days Sale in October, 2023. Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through technology, and with the biggest online sale of the year, the collection is sure to fly off the shelves.

Wrogn's expertise in creating edgy and fashionable apparel, combined with Disney's timeless stories and characters, ensures that the collection resonates with a vast audience. This collaboration aims to inspires consumers to reconnect with their favourite Disney characters and reminisce about their childhood.

Commenting on the launch, Nishant Poddar, Chief Marketing Officer of Wrogn said, "We are excited about this collaboration as it not only reflects Wrogn's quirky essence but also brings out the nostalgia through iconic Disney characters. The collection ensures accessibility for our customers and encourages them to embrace affordable, comfortable, and playful style choices. The launch of this remarkable collection has been nothing short of phenomenal."

This collection will be available both online on Flipkart, and offline through Wrogn's retail network, ensuring easy access for consumers across the country.

Wrogn, currently available at over 350 points of sale across 145 cities nationwide, has established a strong retail presence. The brand is retailed through reputable channels such as Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, and Multi Brand Outlet (MBO) channels, as well as online platforms including Myntra and Flipkart. In addition, Wrogn operates its Exclusive Brand stores in over 45+ cities and maintains a dedicated brand website at wrogn.in.

Looking ahead, Wrogn aims to expand its retail footprint further by focusing on Large Format Retail, popular MBOs, and exclusive brand stores. With this expansion strategy in place, the brand envisions reaching over 1000 points of sale within the next 2-3 years. This strategic initiative will enable Wrogn to extend its reach and make its fashion offerings more accessible to a wider audience, reinforcing its position as a leading brand in the market.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India's digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Their efforts to democratize commerce in India, drive access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem, and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs have inspired them to innovate on many industry firsts. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, and easy returns - customer-centric innovations have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with its group companies, Flipkart is committed to transforming commerce in India through technology.

