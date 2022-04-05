Wroley E-Scooters - All set to take the Indian electric two-wheeler market by storm

Sandeep Goyal along with his partners Shubham Bansal, and Ankit Agarwal is launching a superior range of environment-friendly, cost-efficient, and 100 per cent electric two-wheelers under their flagship brand - Wroley E-Scooters.

"This is bound to happen. With sky-rocketing fuel prices and environmental issues, it is high time we, as a developing nation, should switch to electric vehicles. The consumer has realized this as the running and maintenance cost of petrol-powered two-wheelers are already burning a hole in his pocket.

Wroley E-Scooters will come fitted with the best-in-class, superior Lithium-ion battery having an output of 48V and 60V depending on the model. The battery will completely charge in 4 hours to cover a distance of 75 to 90 km in a single charge which will come to a negligible 0.10 to 0.15 paise per km.

WroleyE-Scooters will be hitting the market by the mid of April 2022 with three attractive variants called Platina, Posh, and Mars. All three models are loaded with a host of advanced and contemporary features including reverse mode, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, cruise control, parking sensor, etc. keeping in mind the convenience and comfort of the consumer. A high-speed variant of Wroley E-Scooters is scheduled for a launch in the 3rd quarter.

As Wroley E-Scooters are 100% electric, it is needless to mention that these will be completely emission-free and non-polluting but besides these will also be extremely cost-effective in comparison to other electric two-wheelers available in the market when it comes to operational and maintenance costs. The most powerful component in Wroley E-Scooters will be its battery which is the heart of every electric vehicle.

The Indian two-wheeler landscape is destined to get greener with each passing day. Thanks to the electric revolution introduced by players like Wroley E-Scooters.

Now it is the turn of the Government to realize this and work on the infrastructure for a smoother and rapid transition." said Sandeep Goyal, Founder and Director, Wroley E-Scooters in a recent interview.

"Wroley E-Scooters was set up with the perspective of exposing the Indian electric two-wheeler market to a new wave of high quality and superior electric two-wheelers enabling the consumer to experience the amazing advantages and the real pleasure of driving an electric two-wheeler," says Shubham Bansal, Founder & Director, Wroley E-Scooters.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor