WTF Gyms Closes Seed Funding Round Led by Dholakia Ventures to Revolutionize Neighborhood Fitness Centers

New Delhi (India) July 31 : WTF, a full-stack, technology-driven platform that modernizes neighborhood gyms, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of its seed funding round, led by Dravya Dholakia of Dholakia Ventures. This round also saw participation from a stellar lineup of investors including Arjun Vaidya, Nitish Mittersain of Nazara Technologies, Shashvat Nakrani, founder of BharatPe, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, and others.

WTF is dedicated to transforming traditional, struggling brick-and-mortar gyms into thriving fitness hubs by providing a comprehensive, 360 degree experience for consumers at affordable prices. Members benefit from gym access, personalized nutrition plans, workout classes, and advanced fitness tracking, all meticulously managed by WTF to ensure consistent, high-quality service. This holistic approach has proven to boost gym revenues by 8X to 10X within 12 months. With a robust management system powered by advanced algorithms and machine learning, WTF guarantees an unparalleled fitness experience that adapts to individual needs and preferences.

Currently managing 10 gyms, WTF’s focus on member retention and engagement has led to substantial growth and expansion. In the past two months, profitability has surged, with projected monthly recurring revenues (MRR) reaching significant levels. The company has introduced 24 new features to optimize processes, enhance virtual control, and significantly improve member experiences. This includes advanced workout and scheduling systems, as well as a comprehensive nutrition system, opening new revenue streams such as selling nutrition plans and supplements.

In the WTF ecosystem, members gain access to a comprehensive suite of fitness services that go beyond traditional gym offerings. This includes holistic wellness solutions such as personalized nutrition plans, detailed diet consultations, fitness assessments, and continuous progress tracking. Members also benefit from cutting-edge technologies, including WTF’s advanced AI bot powered by Nvidia technology, which offers real-time support and guidance.

Additionally, our ecosystem features home workout programs enhanced with augmented reality, providing an immersive fitness experience.

Growth Plan

WTF aims to expand its footprint from 10 gyms to 50 gyms within the next 12 months. This ambitious growth plan will involve:

Expansion in Delhi and Capital Region: Consolidating and expanding our footprint, acquiring additional properties to operate under the WTF brand and capture a larger market share.

Presence in Bangalore: Establishing a presence in Bangalore, one of India’s fastest-growing fitness markets, setting the stage for further expansion in the south.

Technological Upgrades: Upgrading our technological infrastructure, enhancing platforms that manage gym operations and member services to remain cutting-edge and highly competitive.

Gym Upgrades: Upgrading new gyms to meet WTF standards, including physical renovations and technology integration to enhance member experiences.

Marketing Campaigns: Launching intensive marketing efforts, particularly in areas with lower brand penetration, focusing on digital marketing to drive membership growth effectively.

Operational Excellence: Investing in enhancing our supply chain, customer service, and backend operations, along with intensified training programs for gym staff to deliver consistent and high-quality service.

Research and Development: Continuously innovating our fitness offerings, developing new workout programs, and leveraging data analytics to tailor services to member preferences.

Vision for the Future

With the support of our esteemed investors, WTF is poised for significant growth. By focusing our efforts on these key areas, WTF will significantly increase its monthly recurring revenue and strengthen its market position in Delhi, the Capital Region, and Bangalore. This focused approach ensures that we maximize the impact of our investments and drive sustainable growth.

“We are thrilled to have the support of such a distinguished group of investors,” said Vishal Nigam, Founder and CEO of WTF. “This funding will allow us to expand our footprint, enhance our technological capabilities, and continue to provide unparalleled service to our members. We are excited about the future and the opportunity to revolutionize the fitness industry.”

About WTF

WTF is a pioneering fitness brand in India that transforms neighborhood gyms into modern fitness hubs through technology-driven solutions. Leveraging advanced technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, WTF provides a comprehensive fitness experience that includes gym access, personalized nutrition plans, workout classes, and advanced fitness tracking.

