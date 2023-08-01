WTiCabs Launches, Second Batch of Graduate Trainee Program, Paving the Way for Promising Careers

Offering Comprehensive On-the-Job Training in Multiple Disciplines

New Delhi (India), August 1: WTiCabs, a prominent player in the transportation industry, has announced the initiation of its highly anticipated second batch of the Graduate Trainee Program. This program provides recent graduates with a unique opportunity to embark on a transformative journey of professional development and acquire valuable skills across various domains. With locations in Delhi, NOIDA, Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata, WTiCabs is committed to nurturing talent and fostering the next generation of leaders.

The Graduate Trainee Program spans 12 months and offers full-time, on-the-job training in Operations, Sales, Digital Marketing, HR, Finance, and IT. It is designed to provide trainees with a holistic view of WTiCabs, its processes, and operations. By immersing themselves in all aspects of the business, trainees will gain comprehensive knowledge and develop the skills required for a successful career in the transportation industry.

“We are looking for ambitious and talented individuals to join our team as Graduate Management Trainees,” said Hema Bisht, Director at WTiCabs. “Through this program, trainees will undergo rigorous training in various departments, allowing them to gain hands-on experience and a deeper understanding of our organization.”

The program’s curriculum is carefully crafted to ensure trainees receive a well-rounded education. They will work closely with experienced professionals who will guide and mentor them throughout their journey. By rotating through different departments, trainees will gain exposure to a diverse range of functions and develop a comprehensive skill set.

Comment from Ashok Vashist, Founder & Group CEO of WTiCabs:

“We are excited to kick off the second batch of our Graduate Trainee Program at WTiCabs. This program is a testament to our dedication to cultivating young talent and providing them with comprehensive training across various business functions. We believe in investing in our future leaders and empowering them to drive our company’s growth and success. I extend my warmest welcome to the new trainees and wish them a fulfilling and enriching journey ahead. Together, we will continue to redefine the transportation industry and deliver outstanding services to our valued customers.

Upon successful completion of the training program, trainees will receive a pre-placement offer at WTiCabs, effective from either 1st June 2024, 1st July 2024, or 1st August 2024, depending on the batch they join. This offers a promising career path and an opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of the organization.

The Graduate Trainee Program is scheduled to commence on 1st June 2023, with three batch start dates to accommodate university exam schedules. The start dates are as follows: 1st June, 3rd July, and 1st August 2023. Trainees will begin their journey with a three-day orientation, on the third day of orientation, candidates will be required to move to their designated training location, which will be communicated in advance.

“We believe in providing a nurturing and supportive environment for our trainees,” said Vivek Laroia, CEO at WTiCabs. “We aim to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to excel in their respective fields. The Graduate Trainee Program is a stepping stone to a successful and fulfilling career.”

As part of its commitment to trainee success, WTiCabs offers a quarterly bonus along with a joining bonus upon successful completion of the program*. The program is designed to provide trainees with comprehensive industry exposure, ensuring they are well-prepared for their future roles.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply with their updated resumes at info@wti.co.in . The selection process includes a pre-placement talk, screening round, group discussion, panel interview, and psychometric assessment.

WTiCabs is dedicated to nurturing talent, shaping future leaders, and providing a platform for individuals to thrive in the Employee Transportation Industry.

WTiCabs is a leading transportation services company with a strong presence across various cities in India. With a focus on providing reliable and convenient travel solutions, WTiCabs has emerged as a trusted brand in the industry. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in their corporate car rental services, Employee transportation services, seamless airport transfers, efficient outstation cab services, and prompt railway station pick-up and drop-off services. WTiCabs prioritizes customer satisfaction by delivering exceptional experiences through their well-maintained fleet of vehicles, professional drivers, and advanced technology integration.

For more information, please visit https://www.wticabs.com/

