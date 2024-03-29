WV Connect hosts a press conference on exploring technological innovations at the 3-day wedding industry summit scheduled in Jaipur

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 29: A press conference was organised by WV Connect on March 28th at the Leela Ambience Gurugram to unveil the exciting fusion of technology and weddings set to be showcased at the WV Connect Tech Edition, Season 3 in Jaipur from April 4th to 6th. The event emphasized the summit's crucial role in driving positive change and fostering technological growth within the wedding industry.

During the conference, insightful discussions took center stage, with experts sharing their wisdom on enhancing wedding experiences through innovative technological approaches. The agenda was carefully curated to shed light on the transformative impact of technology on future celebrations, aligning closely with the Wed In India campaign championed by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the Tech edition of WV Connect 2024 Season 3, Dakshinaa Murthi N, CEO of WV Connect, emphasized "This event is not just another summit; it's a beacon of innovation, empowerment, and collaboration within the wedding fraternity. This year's theme, "Get Royally Teched," underscores our commitment to driving positive change and fostering technological growth in the wedding industry"

The conference provided attendees with valuable insights into groundbreaking technological advancements within the wedding industry. From AI-powered services to immersive virtual reality experiences, the press conference served as a platform to showcase how these innovations are revolutionizing the landscape of weddings.

At WV Connect 2024, we are witnessing a significant paradigm shift in the wedding industry, driven by technology and innovation. The event provides a distinctive platform to explore the transformative potential of tech in weddings and set a course towards a more vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable future. Over the course of three days, attendees will have the privilege to engage with renowned international and national speakers such as Hannah Connolley, Tommaso Borioli, Aditya Motwane, Siddhartha Chaturvedi, Sorav Jain, Arturo De Noriega, Vijay Arora, Gideon Hermosa, and many more. The event promises multi-faceted, tech-based engaging panel discussions, insightful keynote addresses, and networking opportunities designed to inspire, educate, and empower" says Rajeev Jain, Director of Raashi Entertainment.

Furthermore, plans for the third edition of WV Awards were unveiled during the event, promising to celebrate visionaries who have redefined weddings. This initiative acknowledges both creative brilliance and the tireless efforts that shape unforgettable experiences. The attendees were introduced to a unique CSR Initiative - A Celebration of the Wedding Workforce. This initiative aims to highlight the invaluable contributions of the wedding industry workforce and express gratitude for their tireless efforts.

While discussing, Rituraj Khanna, President of WV Connect, said, "The WV Connect 2024 season 3, marks a pivotal moment in advancing wedding technology and tourism in India. It's not just about showcasing the stunning beauty of a city; it's about propelling an entire nation into the forefront of future-focused wedding technology. By bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers, the summit sparks collaboration and growth, amplifying Jaipur's prominence and reinforcing the objectives of the Wed In India campaign to position India as the ultimate wedding destination".

Other notable figures from the wedding and event industry were presented at the press conference, including Vijay Arora, Director of Touchwood Group; Jaideep Anand, VP & GM of Leela Ambience; Abhimanyu Singh, President of GDEC; Anshul Bargawa, Ananta Resorts & Spa, Rajnish Rathi, CEO Wedding Affair Magazine & many other esteemed guests in presence.

