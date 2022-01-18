WWL National Consortium concludes its 1st Edition of "Women Who Lead National Award 2021" supported by Govt of India

The first National edition of the Women Who Lead National Award 2021 Co-Presented by Trell Experiences went live on 29th December 2021.

The National award platform felicitated over 66 Women leaders, Achievers and Trendsetters together in the country and were given an opportunity to share their inspiring journeys. The National consortium was attended and supported by the Govt of India ministries, with the vision of uniting women force and laid the foundation for the theme "Women Empower Women".

The Women Who Lead National Award 2021, (WWL) has been initiated and envisioned by Radhika Sudhir who was also the Brand Icon for the year, supported by Shri. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Hon'ble Minister of State Women & Child Development, Govt of India & Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Ex Union Minister MSME & Hon'ble Member of Parliament Govt of India.

The event also hosted eminent personalities like Padma Shri Award winners such as Late Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal, Dr. Rohini Godbole accompanied by Dr. Mrs. Punita Arora - Vice Admiral, PVSM, VSM - Indian Navy (Retd), Ex-Miss India Finalist - Mrs. Shalini Arora Kochhar and Celebrity Astro Numerologist Swetta Jumaani. The show was implemented by Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants.

The National Consortium was hosted by Nitika Shahi - Founder, Creative & Marketing Director Summetor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants, headquartered in Bangalore, India, the award show discussed key imperative topics such as Women Empowerment Schemes laid by Govt of India and encouraged organisations like Trell Experiences who are currently balancing the work gender ratio, by accommodating women in leadership & excellence roles.

Speaking at the occasion the Chief Guests Shri. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai - Hon'ble Minister Women & Child Development Govt of India, was seen congratulating all the winners & encouraged them to showcase their work & be a part of forums that impart great vested values of unity such as the Women Who Lead National Award 2021 Co-Presented by Trell Experiences.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi - Ex Union Minister MSME & Hon'ble M.P Govt of India, was seen motivating women by drawing inspiration by Swami Vivekananda Quote - "There is no chance of the development of world unless the condition of our women are improved." He was also seen give expansive inputs around the well implemented schemes by the Govt of India to stimulate women entrepreneurship - 1,38,00,000 estimated projects have been set up by women under PMVJP flagship programme which covers women entrepreneurs in a special category and entitled to a bracket of 25-35 % subsidies, which is further classified to having up to 25% subsidies in urban areas and up to 35% subsidies in rural area. Other Initiatives of Govt of India that he highlighted were Beti Bachao Beti Padho, Stand Up India, Mudra Yojana Scheme, Mahila Udyam Nidhi Scheme etc.

On the occasion of the felicitation of the winners three members from the eminent panel of eight Brand Ambassadors of Women Who Lead National Award 2021 - Prof Rohini Godbole - Indian Physicist Padma Shri 2019, Mrs. Swetta Jumaani - Celebrity, Astro - Numerologist and Mentor & Mrs.Radhika Sudhir - Initiator, Envisionist & Brand Icon Women Who Lead National Consortium engaged in a Panel chat to discuss Work Life Balance Newer Perspective in our evolving world moderated by Mr. Manu Sethi - Founder & CEO Speaking Mindz Inc.

Commenting on the topic Radhika Sudhir said that, "Women have also been diverse and the workforce has seen a remarkable opportunity of Flexible working, with many skilled & semi skilled jobs coming into light women are able to do part time or half day jobs and get back to working. Most organisations who are able to maintain the equality in workforce end up making their business better and increasing their return on investment."

The Women Who Lead National Award Winners for 2021 are :

Alka Kapur - Leadership Excellence National Award - Education

Pavithra YS - Entrepreneur Excellence National Award

Khushnum P. Avari - National Business Leader of the Year

Puja Srivastava - Women Achiever National Award - Technology

Ankita Sinha - Women Achiever National Award - Human Resources

Girija Krishan Varma - Women Achiever - Legal Services

Suhasini Sampath - Start-Up Leader of the Year - Agro & Food Products

Dina D'Souza - Leadership Excellence Award - Brand Monetization

Dr. Vandana Dhaktode - Women Achiever Healthcare

Young Leader Award Winners were given to the following:

Vyjanti Ramkmar - Young Leader - Architecture & Engineering

Dhara Vadera Young Leader - Accounting, Finance & Outsourcing

Vinita Pariyani Young Leader of the Year - Marketing

Samira Kelkar Young Leader - Start-up Excellence Award

Shani Garde Young Corporate Leader of the Year - IT Services

International Women Achiever of the Year was:

Dr. Shirley Mo Ching - Brand Transformative Leader of the Year

The other zonal & regional winners for the year were as follows :

Neha Shahi - Leadership Excellence Award - H.R

Sangita Vij - Leadership Excellence Award - Brand & Business Development

Maria Bilkis - Leadership Excellence Award - Brand

Ms. Ankita Bhatnagar - Women Achiever - Digital Marketing - Hospitality

Maithili Roy - Leadership Excellence Award - MARCOM

Dr. Shilpa Wadhwa - Leadership Excellence Award - Mental Health

Abhisha Shrivastava - Women Achiever - Corporate Strategy & Growth

Bindu Subramaniam - Women CEO of the Year - Art & Music

Namrata Kashyap - Women Achiever - Landscape Architecture & Planning

Ankita Chaudhary - Women Achiever -Ecommerce (Health, Wellness & Lifestyle)

Srividya Nagaraju - Leadership Excellence Award in Innovation for Learning Development

And many more women leaders were felicitated on the ceremony to view the full list please visit , The winners' journey to leadership, facets of their life journeys, and advice from the eminent jury are all featured on the program website and the SummentorPro's YouTube channel, to inspire many more to follow in their footsteps.

Women Who Lead National Awards 2021, proudly announced some of the most path breaking & indispensable journeys of women in leadership & excellence roles. All the winners received a National Certificate & Trophy attested by the Chief Guest & Jury for the year.

Speaking about the initiative, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder & COO, Trell said, "At Trell, we take every step to empower Women to come forth, become leaders, and create an impact in our society. Women form almost 50% of our workforce, and most departments are led by remarkable and passionate women who have joined us on our journey. Further, we have been empowering millions of women creators to gain financial independence by monetizing through social commerce. The move to associate with Women Who Lead National Awards 2021 was a natural step for us, given our shared values of supporting and celebrating women leaders."

With over 60% women users on the platform, Trell enables 50+mn users across India to discover and access new products based on personalized recommendations and reviews from trusted influencers.

Commenting on the same, Nitika Shahi, Founder & Creative Marketing Director - Summentor Pro Sales and Marketing Consultants said, "Women Who Lead National Award 2021, is the "need of the hour". Women Equality & Empowerment in the society or otherwise has been clearly missing the mark. Women Who Lead National Award 2021, has the spark that can create a global movement, this national consortium is not just for women who have already achieved phenomenal success, but also for those women who are getting there! The concept is definitely unique and the line-up of Jury & support from the Govt of India is a definite step towards unity & empowerment being met for women in India and across the globe."

Message from Initiator, Brand Icon & Envisionist - Mrs. Radhika Sudhir:

Each Woman has the power to inspire and empower each other. This platform motivates the Women Leaders, Achievers and Trendsetters recognizing resilience and to set an example for the generations to come.

Mrs. Radhika Sudhir hailing from an army background she just like her father has a deep rooted affection towards serving the country and it's development. She believes, she is one of the few lucky ones who was given freedom to explore horizons that made her a strong independent woman. Her father's saying, "Nothing succeeds like success" has been the motto throughout her life.

Mrs. India Empress of India 2021 and Mrs.Maharashtra Classic 2020.

She is a Mother. A Young, Passionate, Entreprenuer, a staunch Social Activist. Initiator Envisionist and Brand Icon of a National Consortium called Women Who Lead. She loves to involve and inspire others. She is also actively supporting social causes to ensure well being of stray animals. She believes that if we the women, set our mind to do anything, we can surely achieve it all. "Believe and you can Achieve".

Trell is India's largest lifestyle social commerce platform; enabling millions of Indians to create and consume relevant and meaningful content across categories like Fashion, Beauty, DIY, Health & Wellness, Movies & TV reviews, Food, Travel and many more in 10 regional languages. The platform has grown rapidly and has over 100 million downloads and 50 million monthly active users. In August 2020, Trell launched 'Shop' section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment and has over 600+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion and mom & baby care categories.

Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants is a well established Start-up in the space of Consulting & Implementation, the firm is currently catering towards several development projects for MSME's, Start-up's, Rural Business, CSR, Manufacturing etc. The wide network of the firm with Govt of India, Institutions, Private Players in diverse business verticals, assure value add contact building & networking for revenue, expansion, marketing growth.

For any marketing queries please visit our website on: .

