Wzatco expands its product portfolio; launches latest addition to its range of premium optically closed engine projectors - Wzatco CE

New Delhi [India], April 10 (/SRV): On March 31st, Wzatco launched its latest addition to their range of premium optically closed engine projectors, Wzatco CE. This new release follows the successful launch of their first optically closed engine projector, the A1, which was introduced just last month. From home entertainment to professional presentations, WZATCO projectors are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users. The company has a reputation for using top-of-the-line components and cutting-edge technology to create projectors that are not only functional but also stylish and sleek.

Optically closed engine projectors are a type of projector that features a sealed optical engine. This design prevents dust, dirt, and other contaminants from entering and damaging the internal components of the projector, resulting in improved reliability and reduced maintenance requirements. Optically closed engine projectors are also known for their consistent color performance and brightness, as the sealed design helps to prevent color shifts and light leakage. As a result, these projectors are often preferred for use in high-end home theater systems, commercial installations, and other applications where image quality and reliability are critical.

The WZATCO CE model is currently available at an introductory offer price of Rs 24,990 on Amazon.in. According to Komaldeep Sodhi, the founder of WZATCO, Indian consumers are savvy and discerning when it comes to buying electronics, they prioritize features such as performance, design, ease of use when making purchase decisions. The CE model is designed to appeal to them. With its advanced technology and impressive features, the CE model outperforms most portable projectors on the market today.

Sodhi explains that the CE model is the brightest and most advanced fully automatic projector that the company has ever released. It features a powerful AI camera and smart screen adaption technology that delivers an unparalleled visual experience. Whether you're having a family game night or enjoying movies in your backyard, the CE model promises to make your projection experience remarkably immersive, just like watching a spectacular big-screen entertainment.

In addition to its advanced features, the CE boasts improved connectivity options, making it easy to share content from a variety of devices. Its sleek and modern design also ensures that it will complement any decor, making it an ideal addition to home entertainment systems, classrooms, and boardrooms alike.

The new projector is now available for purchase online and through select retailers. With its impressive feature set and affordable price point, it is poised to be a popular choice among consumers and professionals alike.

