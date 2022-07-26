XIPHIAS Immigration organised a seminar on USA Green Card and Permanent Residence of Canada

July 26: Permanent residency and citizenship in a developed country have always been extremely limited due to immigration being a contentious and politically charged process. Citizenship and residence by investment programmes allow people to obtain a second passport without going through the time-consuming and inconvenient naturalisation process. Lack of adequate public health and other infrastructure in the developing countries, the option to relocate to the United States, Portugal, or another developed country has always fuelled immigration. Countries have been updating and making their investment migration programmes more appealing in order to welcome both investments and immigrants to their country. EB-5, Golden Visa Programs of Europe and Caribbean countries, and Start-up or innovator programmes in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are some of the most mainstream investment migration programs today.

However, investment migration is a legally complex procedure, and the investor will need assistance not only in locating legitimate investments, but also in filing their immigration application. This was the main focus of the Investment Migration Seminar, which was hosted by leading immigration consultants XIPHIAS on the 2nd and 3rd of July 2022 in Surat and Rajkot.

Mr. Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration Pvt. Ltd., IMC certified Investment Migration Consultant, David J. Hart, US immigration attorney and Nikhil Patel, Director of International Operations, XIPHIAS Immigration presided over these seminars.

At Surat, the seminar was graced by the presence of revered P.P. Premswaroop Swamiji, who performed a pooja at the event and introduced XIPHIAS, Varun, David and Nikhil to the attendees. At Rajkot, the day’s guests of honour and speakers were Dr. Shiv Tripathi, VC Atmiya University, Mr. Kamalnayan Ranchodbhai Sojitra, Executive Director of Falcon Pumps Pvt Ltd., Dr. Dharmesh Solanki, Wockhardt Hospital and Adv. P. C. Vyas, Secretary Bar Council of India.

The conference was a huge success, drawing around 200 investors to Surat and 150 investors to Rajkot. The seminars discussed best practices and useful tips for investment migration and highlighted pertinent legislation and rules using a range of analytical frameworks. US Green Cards and Canadian investment programmes were the primary subjects of discussion at the event.

“The seminar was an exclusive platform that discussed the laws governing residency and citizenship through investment migration in Canada, the US, Europe, and other countries. It provided a comprehensive analysis of the procedure, highlighted promising opportunities, and suggested tailored, unique solutions to address the demands of migrants.”

XIPHIAS Immigration is an immigration consultancy with locations in Dubai and India. It has strong relationships with nations like the UK, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and others that are major players on the international stage. XIPHIAS seeks to offer cutting-edge solutions to address the immigration demands of its clientele. The company is dedicated to fostering its long-term growth and development, and it is based on the tenets of accountability, teamwork, integrity, and honesty.

Over 100,000 customers have received immigration advice from XIPHIAS to date. With its headquarters in Bangalore, XIPHIAS also operates branch offices in Hyderabad and Pune. Additionally, it has worldwide operations in Dubai, Canada, and Hong Kong.

Additionally, XIPHIAS received high accolades for its premium offerings, happy clients, and domestic and international expansion. The “Most Outstanding Immigration and Citizenship Services Firm of the Year 2019 – India,” “The Bharat Gaurav Award in 2017,” and “The Nelson Mandela Sadbhavana Award – 2017” are just a few examples.

