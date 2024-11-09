XLRI Jamshedpur to Host Webinar: '75 Years of HR Program @XLRI - Shaping the Future of HR Leadership'

SMPL

New Delhi [India], November 9: Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur, one of India's premier management institutes, is set to host a highly anticipated webinar on the occasion of 75 years of its Human Resource Management (HRM) programme on Sunday, 10th November 2024, from 6:30 PM to 7:10 PM. This insightful session will be live-streamed on XLRI's official YouTube channel to maximize audience engagement and reach participants from diverse fields, including graduates with Liberal Arts, Commerce, Science, and Engineering background.

The webinar will feature speakers Dr. R K Premarajan, Professor (OB & HR) at XLRI Jamshedpur and Mr. Harish Rajagopalan, CHRO of CRED, Bangalore. With over 20 years of diverse professional experience across Retail, IT, and Manufacturing sectors, Mr. Harish is an XLRI Gold Medalist, recognized for his contributions to leadership development and transformation within organizations. Together, he and Dr. R K Premarajan will share their insights and experiences, shedding light on the rich legacy of XLRI's Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM) programme, which is recognized as the oldest and most prestigious of the institute's teaching programmes.

Dr. R K Premarajan expressed, "As we celebrate 75 years of the HR programme at XLRI, we reflect not only on our past achievements but also on our commitment to evolving the curriculum to meet the dynamic demands of the industry. Our programme is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to become effective leaders in Human Resource Management, thereby contributing significantly to organizational success and the well-being of individuals."

Harish Rajagopalan added, "The HR programme at XLRI is a beacon of excellence in the field of management education. It has nurtured countless professionals who have gone on to lead significant transformations in their organizations. This webinar is an opportunity to engage with aspiring HR leaders and showcase how the programme has continually adapted to the changing landscape of Human Resources over the decades."

Participants will gain valuable insights into the Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM) program, recognized as the best in India and the Asia-Pacific region. This program is dedicated to developing HR professionals equipped to strategically manage human resources strategically, fostering both individual and organizational growth. The PGDM-HRM curriculum emphasizes the latest trends and practices in human resource management, preparing graduates to lead and innovate in the dynamic field of HR. This webinar promises to be a pivotal event for anyone interested in Human Resource Management. It will provide invaluable perspectives from industry leaders and esteemed academics. Join us in celebrating 75 years of excellence in HR education at XLRI and be part of the conversation that shapes the future of HR professionals.

