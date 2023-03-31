XPayBack secures USD 1 million investment for retail cloud business intelligence system platform

New Delhi [India], March 31 (/SRV): XPayBack, a Singapore-based company specializing in retail cloud business intelligence systems, announced that it has received an investment of $1 million USD from Tests Assured. The investment will fund the development of XPayBack's rewards platform, bringing additional features and benefits to retail merchants and consumers.

"We are dedicated to helping local merchants and shoppers thrive, and this investment will help us provide even greater value for our users," said Cushbinshad AB, CEO of XPayBack.

Discussing the flexibility of XPayBack's solution, Cushbinshad continued, "Our goal is to enable merchants to deliver more engaging loyalty, cash back, and rewards programs that are highly customizable to each shopper's needs."

XPayBack is revolutionizing the retail industry by providing a comprehensive and easy-to-use platform that empowers merchants and consumers with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions. The platform is designed to help local businesses grow by increasing customer satisfaction and engagement. With XPayBack, local merchants gain customers by providing a platform for them to offer promotions and discounts without an onboarding fee. Customers can pay with cash online or in-store, and receive guaranteed cash back, which is converted into rewards for them to use in a variety of ways.

A key differentiator of the soon-to-be-released XPayBack rewards platform is its use of blockchain-powered incentives to deliver rewards to shoppers. With its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise, XPayBack is revolutionizing the retail industry by providing a comprehensive and easy-to-use platform that empowers merchants and shoppers with the data and insights they need to make informed decisions. The platform is designed to help businesses grow, streamline operations, and increase customer satisfaction.

"We believe that XPayBack is well positioned in the retail cloud business intelligence space, and we are proud to be a part of their growth journey," said Sujesh Pulikkal, COO of Tests Assured.

XPayBack's rewards platform will bridge the gap between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, providing users with a rewards program that makes blockchain technology more accessible and valuable.

Tests Assured offers a variety of testing solutions, with a focus on AR/VR/XR including Quality Assurance, Security, Hardware, Software Compatibility, and Accessibility, and has helped launch emerging technologies from the world's most recognizable brands. Based in Silicon Valley, Tests Assured has global testing solutions in North America, European Union, Asia, and India.

