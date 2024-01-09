Xscale Appointed Ashwani Agarwal As CTO

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 9: In a strategic move to strengthen its technological prowess, Xscale Consulting, appointed Ashwani Agarwal, a former Senior Technology Leader at HCLTech, as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead its flagship product, Xcalibur.

Xscale, a leading B2B SaaS growth consulting firm specialises in providing strategic consulting to Enterprise SaaS and Tech companies. With a team comprising professionals who have led businesses for Fortune-500 companies and unicorns, Xscale offers services including GTM strategy creation, building sustainable sales engine, defining sales technology architecture, creating sales processes and providing global access for B2B companies.

Xcalibur is a comprehensive Sales Technologies Platform that optimises a full stack of integrations, workflows, and decision support algorithms. It utilises both in-house and third-party tools to streamline and enhance the sales and marketing process.

Neeraj Saxena, CEO of Xscale, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are delighted to welcome Ashwani to Xscale. His wealth of experience and proven track record make him the perfect fit for the role of CTO. To make our customers successful, Xscale is committed to offering world-class functional and technology expertise in the area of sales and marketing."

He further added "B2B Companies need full Tech architecture to support their GTM strategies and not isolated tools. It is very difficult, time-consuming, and expensive for a company to deploy, integrate and maintain all required sales and marketing tools. Xcalibur solves the problem by providing a fully integrated solution to companies for all their sales and marketing needs. Under the leadership of Ashwani, Xcalibur will continue to evolve and redefine industry standards."

Ashwani Agarwal is a distinguished technology leader with more than 22 years of IT product engineering experience. He possesses extensive knowledge across domains such as AIOps, SaaS/ Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, ITOM, ITSM and System Software. Acknowledged as a skilled leader, he demonstrates excellence in aligning business and technology, overseeing intricate programs, and guiding numerous product development teams.

Commenting on his decision to join Xscale, Ashwani said, "I am thrilled to be a part of the journey. The potential for growth and innovation here is tremendous, and I am excited to lead the talented team behind Xcalibur. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve and delivering solutions that have a significant impact for our customers."

In his illustrious career, Ashwani has earned a reputation as a result-oriented IT professional who enjoys problem-solving, takes up new challenges, builds high-performance teams, and focuses on continuous improvement and automation.. This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Xscale as the company continues its trajectory of growth and innovation.

