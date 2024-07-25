Yakult Danone India Expands Its Product Portfolio by Introducing Yakult Light Mango Flavour Adding a Refreshing Twist to Its Probiotic Beverage Portfolio

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 25: Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, a globally renowned probiotic brand, has announced today that it is expanding its product portfolio by introducing a new variant - Yakult Light Mango Flavour, on 25th July 2024. The launch event was graced by Bollywood star Sanya Malhotra, Takashi Ariyoshi, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in India, Eiji Amano, Managing Director of Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, and Dr Neerja Hajela, Head - Science and Regulatory Affairs of Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd.

Yakult Light Mango Flavour is a sister product of the signature Yakult. The new product contains the same unique probiotic, Lactobacillus casei Shirota (SHIROTA strain), in the same amount of 650 crores as the original and flagship Yakult. The original probiotic drink was invented by a Japanese medical doctor called Dr Minoru Shirota and designed to take in the human-friendly bacterium that had the ability to reach the gut alive and impart tremendous health benefits. Saddened by the death of children caused by infections due to inadequate hygiene and poverty in Japan in the early 1900s, he emphasised on preventing diseases with the power of probiotics rather than curing diseases and infections after they occur. He embodied his ideal by launching SHIROTA strain as a food in the market so that as many people as possible could get the benefit of the probiotic bacterium while enjoying the delicious taste. Through more than 90 years of research, SHIROTA strain has been scientifically proven to help improve digestion and build immunity when consumed regularly. Based on Dr Shirota's philosophy, the Yakult company in India came to launch Yakult Light Mango Flavour, a national-favourite-fruit-taste product, to contribute to the health of more people in India.

The retail price of Yakult Light Mango Flavour is Rs. 100/for a pack of 5 bottles, which will be available at retail outlets in 28 states and 5 union territories from 25th July 2024 onwards. Also, Yakult has a unique home delivery sales channel, where nearly 300 'Yakult Ladies' deliver the products to the customers' doorstep in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune. Yakult products, including Yakult Light Mango Flavour, are also available through e-commerce.

Speaking about the launch of Yakult Light Mango Flavour, Eiji Amano, Managing Director, Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, said, "At Yakult, our core philosophy is to enhance the gut health of consumers worldwide using our unique probiotic strain "Lactobacillus casei SHIROTA strain". With over 2 lakh bottles of Yakult consumed daily in India, we have become a household name, enjoyed by many families as part of their daily routine. With the launch of Yakult Light Mango Flavour, we are expanding our product portfolio to cater to the tastes and preferences of Indian consumers. This new variant maintains the same health benefits as our classic Yakult while introducing a delightful mango flavour that is widely loved. We believe this addition will appeal to our consumers who relish mango taste."

Taking centre stage at the launch, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, said, "I am super excited to be a part of this exciting launch. There is great concern about the increasing rise in lifestyle disorders due to erratic lifestyles, poor nutrition, stress, lack of adequate sleep, pollution and generally poor gut health. I take my daily dose of probiotics to keep my gut healthy, and Yakult has been an integral part of my diet for a long time now. Today, I am pleased that the company has introduced Yakult Light Mango Flavour, which tastes delicious and refreshing. I am sure it will be a favourite among all mango and Yakult lovers."

Dr Neerja Hajela, Head - Science and Regulatory Affairs, Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, added that Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota (SHIROTA strain) is unique to Yakult, and is backed by more than 100 human studies conducted across the globe, including India. Probiotics are essential as they increase the good bacteria in the gut and reduce the harmful disease-causing bacteria. By doing so, they ensure better digestion of food, proper absorption of nutrients and stronger immunity to reduce the risk of infections. A decrease in probiotic bacteria in the gut, coupled with poor lifestyle, can lead to poor gut health and weak immunity, manifesting as fatigue, poor growth and development, malnutrition and repeated infections. To keep the gut healthy, it is essential to introduce probiotics into the daily diet through scientifically validated probiotic products.

