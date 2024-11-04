Yamuna Expressway Authority announces residential plots near Jewar airport

New Delhi [India], November 4 : The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has unveiled its latest residential plot scheme, offering prospective buyers the chance to secure plots in Sector 24A of the Yamuna Expressway region near Jewar Airport.

According to YEIDA, the application window for this scheme will close on November 30, with allotment finalized via a draw of lots scheduled for December 27.

The scheme comprises a total of 451 plots of varying sizes, ranging from 120 to 260 square meters. YEIDA has acquired the land for these plots, which are registered under RERA.

Booking amount to be given at the time of application ranges between Rs 3,10,800 to Rs 6,73,400 for different sizes of the plots.

These plots are divided into categories, with 17.5 per cent reserved for farmers whose land has been acquired and 82.5 per cent designated for the general category. Registration fees vary based on plot size and category, with separate rates for SC/ST applicants.

Location-based preference charges will apply, with park-facing, corner plots, or those on roads wider than 18 meters incurring a 5 per cent premium per feature, up to a maximum of 15 per cent.

Additionally, a reservation policy is in place, with 22.5 per cent of plots reserved for categories including displaced farmers, functional industrial units, and individuals with disabilities.

The scheme has set a land premium rate of Rs 25,900 per square meter. Payment options allow full payment within 60 days from the date of allotment, with an extension option for exceptional cases.

A lease period of 90 years is offered, with a one-time lease rent payable at 10 per cent of the total plot cost before the lease deed is executed.

YEIDA has specified that applicants can apply for only one plot under this scheme. Multiple applications or existing ownership of a residential plot in any other YEIDA scheme will lead to disqualification.

Successful applicants will be allocated plots on an "as-is-where-is" basis, and construction must commence within three years of the lease deed execution, with extensions available at an additional cost.

This announcement provides significant opportunities for individuals seeking residential plots in the rapidly developing Yamuna Expressway area near under construction Jewar airport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor