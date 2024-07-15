YIFW National fashion Icon of India 2024 Winner Rashi Joshi From from Telengana : A Young Prodigy in the World of Fashion

New Delhi (India) July 15 : In the bustling city of Hyderabad, Rashi Joshi is making waves as a professional makeup artist and hairstylist. Born and raised in Hyderabad, Rashi’s journey in the fashion industry is both inspiring and remarkable. Coming from a supportive family, her father, a businessman specializing in China imports, and her mother, a home baker, have always encouraged her pursuits.

Despite her young age, Rashi has clear and ambitious goals. Unlike many of her peers, she does not focus on short-term achievements. Instead, her sights are set on long-term aspirations—gaining fame and establishing herself as a professional model. Her accomplishments are already noteworthy. In 2023, she was crowned the “Fairy of Rangtali,” and her accolades for 2024 include “Photogenic Face,” “Best Walk,” and “Best Attitude Face.” These titles are a testament to her talent and hard work. Her most significant recognitions to date are being the 2nd runner-up at World International India 2024 and the winner of Miss National Fashion Icon India 2024 at Ys International Fashion Week.

Rashi's journey into modeling marked a significant turning point in her life. It was a moment when she realized her potential and embraced the challenges that came with it. Throughout her journey, her parents have been her pillars of support, motivating her through every obstacle. Rashi's philosophy for overcoming challenges is rooted in her spiritual beliefs, often reciting “Hare Krishna” and “Om Shree Shyam Devaya Namah” to stay grounded and focused.

When not immersed in her professional commitments, Rashi loves to travel, with Kedarnath and Khatu Shyam Ji being her favorite destinations. She also enjoys cooking, drawing, dancing, and engaging in various arts and crafts. Her favorite music comes from the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, which she finds soothing and inspiring.

In her professional life, Rashi continually evolves her approach and style, always striving for improvement. She believes that every recognition and award is a memorable moment, reinforcing her belief in hard work. Balancing her personal and professional life hasn’t been easy, but she manages it with determination and grace.

Modeling is not just a profession for Rashi; it is her passion. She finds joy in every aspect of it and continues to explore new interests within the field. Her love for vegetarian cuisine reflects her personal lifestyle choices, and she remains dedicated to maintaining a healthy and balanced life.

Rashi's advice to aspiring professionals is simple yet profound: “Hard work pays off.” She encourages others to never shy away from showcasing their talents, as true talent will always be recognized and rewarded. She emphasizes the importance of perseverance and maintaining a positive attitude, even in the face of failure. “Never be disappointed,” she says, “our talent always pays us.”

Rashi Joshi's journey is a testament to the power of dedication and the unwavering support of loved ones. Her story serves as an inspiration for many young aspirants in the fashion industry, highlighting that with hard work and perseverance, dreams can indeed come true.

Dr. Yash Ramu : Founder of Ys International Fashion Week and Yash International Fashion Magazine

Dr. Yash Ramu is the visionary founder behind Ys International Fashion Week, a prominent platform in the global fashion arena. His leadership has propelled the event to international acclaim, showcasing cutting-edge trends and fostering talent in the fashion industry. Additionally, he founded Yash International Fashion Magazine, further solidifying his influence in the fashion publishing world.

