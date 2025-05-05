Yoga Across Borders: UAE to Host 6th Asian Yogasana Championship and Landmark Yogasana Trainings

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 5: In a historic leap forward for Yogasana sport, the UAE Sports For All Federation announces that the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship will be hosted in the Fujairah, United Arab Emirates in July 2025, under the distinguished patronage of the UAE Ministry of Sports and in association with UAE Yoga Committee and Asian Yogasana Sport Federation (AYSF)

For the first time in history, a continental-level Yogasana championship will be hosted in the Gulf regionan unprecedented milestone that not only reflects the rapid internationalisation of Yogasana as a sport, but also signifies the United Arab Emirates' rising leadership in the global wellness, cultural exchange, and sports diplomacy landscape.

The 6th AYSF Asian Yogasana Championship, to be held in July 2025, will bring together a diverse assembly of elite athletes, national coaches, and delegations from over 25 countries across Asia, united by the shared values of discipline, harmony, and excellence.

This landmark event reaffirms Yogasana's transformation into a globally recognized competitive disciplineone that transcends borders and bridges civilizational heritage through graceful athleticism. As the host nation, the UAE stands as a beacon of visionary progress, showcasing its commitment to fostering intercultural collaboration, youth engagement, and holistic health on the world stage.

By welcoming Asia's finest to its shores, the UAE signals its readiness to champion the next chapter in the evolution of Yogasanaone that is inclusive, aspirational, and globally resonant.

The championship will take place at the renowned Zayed Sports Complex in the Sports City of Fujairah. A state-of-the-art venue known for hosting premier international sporting events, the complex provides an exceptional platform to showcase Yogasana on the world stagehonouring its traditional roots while embracing modern athletic excellence.

Global Capacity Building: AYSF Coaching and Referees Training Camp

May 16-18, 2025 | Dubai, UAE

In alignment with AYSF's mission to build world-class Yogasana infrastructure across Asia, Africa, and the Arab world, the 2nd AYSF Yogasana Coaches and Referees Training Camp will be held from May 16 to 18, 2025, at the UAE Centre for Sports Sciences and Sports Medicine, located in Dubai.

This high-impact training program is set to welcome participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Tunisia, Palestine, Syria and additional Arab and African nations. The initiative reflects a commitment to developing the next generation of certified professionals who will lead national Yogasana championships with integrity, precision, and global standards.

Participants may enrol Internationally Recognized certification tracks:

Yogasana Coaching Certification - Covering AYSF's official competitive syllabus, focusing on advanced postures, biomechanics, athlete preparation, and safety.

Yogasana Referees Certification - Equipping referees with the essential frameworks of judging protocols, scoring systems, and ethical guidelines in line with AYSF's international code.

Led by master trainers from India, the birthplace of Yoga, the program ensures elite instructional quality and capacity-building excellence for all participants.

UAE at the Forefront: Establishing Itself as a Global Yoga Hub

Following the successful 6th General Assembly of AYSF, held in Dubai and attended by 15 national federations, the Federation has officially relocated its international headquarters to the United Arab Emirates.

This strategic relocation positions the UAE as a central pillar in the global Yogasana movement, facilitating innovative partnerships and fostering intercultural dialogue between youth, institutions, and wellness leaders from around the world. With the upcoming Afro-Asian Yoga Training Camp and expanded grassroots development programs, the UAE is rapidly evolving into a beacon of Yoga diplomacy and international wellness leadership.

Honouring Vision and Excellence: AYSF Asian Yoga Awards 2025

The 2025 cycle of events will culminate in the prestigious Excellence Asian Yoga Awards Ceremony, a marquee occasion that honours extraordinary individuals and institutions for their contributions to Yogasana sport and Yoga education across the continent.

Nominations are now open until May 30, 2025, and will be reviewed by an international panel of experts to ensure merit-based recognition in fields such as innovation, leadership, youth empowerment, and international cooperation.

Leadership Reflections

Padmashri Ms. Nouf Marwaai, President of AYSF, shared:

"At AYSF, we are dedicated to preserving the ancient integrity of Yoga while promoting Yogasana as a modern global sport. We understand its potential to empower youth, instil discipline, and connect cultures. In regions where access to Yoga has been limited, our role becomes vital. Through the creation of local federations and structured training programs, we are expanding opportunities for thousands to embrace Yogasana as a way of life and a platform for excellence."

Ramesh Lohan, Secretary General of AYSF, remarked:

"The Asian Yogasana Championship serves not only as a competitive platform but also as a cultural tribute to Bharat's timeless Yogic tradition. Under the visionary leadership, we are proud to extend Yoga's global influence, especially across the Arab world. I offer sincere gratitude to the UAE Ministry of Sports and the Sports For All Federation for championing this mission of wellness, unity, and global harmony."

Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed Musbeh, Vice President - AYSF (West Asia); Chairman - Yoga Committee, UAE Sports For All Federation, added:

"It is an honour for us in the UAE to host the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship. This event not only enhances regional cooperation but also underscores our commitment to holistic development, mental wellness, and physical fitness. We are proud to contribute to building a sustainable future where Yoga is a cornerstone of health and harmony in our communities."

Venue Highlight: Zayed Sports Complex, Fujairah

Zayed Sports Complex: A Beacon of Excellence for the 6th Asian Yogasana Championship

The 6th AYSF Asian Yogasana Championship will be staged at the iconic Zayed Sports Complex, located in the heart of Fujairah's Sports City a venue that epitomises the UAE's commitment to sporting excellence and international cooperation.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, expansive arenas, and world-class athlete facilities, the complex provides an ideal setting for a championship of this magnitude. With its advanced support systems, integrated technology, and spectator capacity tailored for global audiences, Zayed Sports Complex is poised to deliver a seamless, high-calibre experience for athletes, officials, and guests alike.

Its proven track record of hosting prestigious international sporting events reinforces the UAE's growing stature as a nexus for global sports diplomacy and cross-cultural collaboration. The choice of this premier venue is not just a logistical decision it is a powerful statement of the UAE's vision to be at the forefront of the global Yogasana movement, bridging continents through the universal language of sport and wellness.

