Yogesh Panchal, From Local Business to Global Success

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 1: Yogesh Panchal, founder of Panchal Merch Private Limited, has transformed from a local business owner to an emerging global entrepreneur. Having inherited a background in automation from his father’s business, Yogesh embarked on a new path in 2020, delving into the intricacies of international trade. Guided by Bhagirath Goswami’s Being Exporter program, he navigated the challenges of the pandemic, dedicating time to meticulous research, connection-building with global buyers, and securing his inaugural shipment. Today, Yogesh orchestrates the shipping of 15 to 16 containers monthly, a remarkable feat indicative of his commitment and growth.

“In the world of exports, every challenge is an opportunity waiting to be embraced. Continuous learning and the right guidance pave the way for success, allowing emerging entrepreneurs to leave a lasting impact on the global stage.” states Yogesh Panchal.

