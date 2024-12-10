Yoko Sizzlers Launches Exciting "Sizzle and Chill Contest" This Winter

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: Yoko Sizzlers, a beloved name in the dining world, has kicked off the holiday season with its much-anticipated "Sizzle and Chill Contest." Running from December 1st to December 31st, 2024, the contest offers diners a chance to win incredible prizes, making this winter sizzle with excitement.

The contest is designed to reward Yoko Sizzlers' loyal patrons in grand style. With weekly prizes valued at over Rs70,000 and a grand prize of a weekend getaway for two at Radisson Lonavala, this promotion promises to add sparkle to the festive season.

How It Works

Participation in the "Sizzle and Chill Contest" is simple and enjoyable. Diners can enter by:

* Spending a minimum of Rs3,500 during their visit to qualify for the weekly prizes, or Rs4,500 to be eligible for the grand prize.

* Scanning a QR code provided by the restaurant staff after their meal.

* Filling in their details to secure their entry into the contest.

The same QR code applies to both weekly and grand prize draws, with entries automatically filtered based on the bill amount. To maintain fairness, only one participant per table is allowed, though multiple entries are permitted with separate dine-ins.

The Prizes

The contest features a wide array of prizes:

* Weekly Prizes: Exciting gadgets and vouchers, including the Apple TV 4K, Apple AirTags (Pack of 4), Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10, Amazon Echo Dot, Philips Air Fryer, and Amazon Gift Cards worth Rs10,000.

* Grand Prize: A luxurious weekend getaway for two at the stunning Radisson Lonavala.

Key Dates

* The contest runs throughout December, with weekly winners announced every Monday starting December 9th.

* The grand prize winner will be revealed on January 3rd, 2025

About Yoko Sizzlers

Founded over four decades ago, Yoko Sizzlers has established itself as a pioneer in the art of sizzlers, blending culinary expertise with a passion for innovation. What began as a single outlet in Mumbai has grown into a celebrated brand with a loyal following. Known for its generous portions, signature sauces, and commitment to quality, Yoko Sizzlers has become synonymous with the ultimate sizzler experience.

The brand's success extends beyond Indian shores, with thriving locations in key overseas markets, including several outlets in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East as well as a presence in London. Each international outlet maintains the distinct flavors and warm hospitality that Yoko Sizzlers is renowned for, while adapting to local tastes and preferences.

