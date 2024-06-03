Yokogawa Acquires Indian Flowmeter Manufacturer Adept Fluidyne

Enabling the delivery of Yokogawa technology with local production

New Delhi (India), June 3: Yokogawa India Limited announces that parent company Yokogawa Electric Corporation of Japan has completed the acquisition of Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd. (“Adept”), one of the largest Indian manufacturers of magnetic flowmeters in India. Company officials present for the announcement: Sajiv Nath, Vice President, Yokogawa Electric-Japan, Regional Chief Executive -South Asia, Managing Director Yokogawa India Limited, and Vinayak Gadre, Managing Director for Adept Fluidyne Pvt Ltd.

Yokogawa supports the operations of water and wastewater treatment companies, oil & gas conglomerates, and customers in chemicals and petrochemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, metals & mining, power, food & beverage, and other sectors. Yokogawa established a local subsidiary in India in 1987 and, since then, has been delivering control systems and field instruments for plants in the energy industry, as well as remote monitoring for water supply and wastewater networks and control systems for water treatment facilities. Yokogawa also has systems engineering teams and an R&D center in India that support its global operations.

Flowmeters are an essential industrial instrument that can measure the flow rates and, with some products, the density and temperature of liquids, gases, and steam. Various measurement technologies are available depending on the purpose of measurement, the type and condition of the fluid or gas, and the measurement conditions. With the rapid expansion of India’s industrial sector under the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to transform India into a global manufacturing hub by encouraging both multinational and domestic companies to manufacture their products within the country, the demand for flowmeters continues to grow. This growth is further fueled by adopting agile manufacturing practices, which enhance the responsiveness and efficiency of production processes in various industries.

Moving forward, Yokogawa intends to enhance Adept’s manufacturing capabilities and certified flow calibration facilities in Pune to enable local production of its lineup of magnetic flowmeters that align with its global quality standards. Yokogawa will also continue to provide Adept’s range of flowmeters through both companies’ sales networks.

Sajiv Nath- Vice President, Yokogawa Electric-Japan, Regional Chief Executive, South Asia, Managing Director-Yokogawa India Limited, shares, “We are committed to the Indian market as we firmly believe in ‘Make in India'. It is exciting to be a part of India's sustainable transformation growth trajectory. Today marks a pivotal moment in our company’s history as we announce the acquisition of Adept. We embark on a journey of innovation and growth, combining the best Indian expertise with Japanese quality and excellent ingenuity, all under the spirit of ‘Make in India”.

Vinayak Gadre, Managing Director, Adept Fluidyne Pvt Ltd, adds, “Adept is glad to become a part of the Yokogawa family. Established in 1983, Adept has manufactured magnetic flowmeters for over 30 years and introduced ultrasonic flowmeters in 2010. We have supplied over 70,000 flowmeters to various industry sectors, including water and wastewater. Additionally, Adept offers IoT gateways, smart water meters, and flowmeter calibration services. With an expanding sales network across India, Adept has secured significant public and private sector orders and exports to customers in over 25 countries.”

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 127 companies spanning 59 countries.

About Yokogawa India:

Yokogawa established a local subsidiary in India in 1987 and has been delivering control systems and field instruments for plants in the energy industry, as well as remote monitoring for water supply and wastewater networks as part of India’s National Hydrology Project* and control systems for water treatment facilities. Yokogawa also has systems engineering teams and an R&D center in India that support its global operations.

About Adept Fluidyne:

Adept Fluidyne Pvt. Ltd., founded in 1983, is a leading magnetic and ultrasonic flowmeters manufacturer. The company has supplied over 70,000 flowmeters to various sectors and exports to more than 25 countries. Adept also provides IoT gateways, intelligent water meters, and flowmeter calibration services.

