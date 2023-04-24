Yokogawa India Joins Tech Industry Body NASSCOM

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Yokogawa India Ltd., the regional head office of Japanese process automation conglomerate Yokogawa Electric Corporation, has become a member of The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM). The (NASSCOM) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in India and comprises over 3000 member companies. NASSCOM membership spans the entire spectrum of the industry, from start-ups to multinationals and from products and services to Global Capability Centres to engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enabler for global digital transformation. NASSCOM’s strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities – both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business and build the industry narrative with a focus on Talent, Trust, and Innovation.

Industry recognition is one of the most important aspects of the membership program. Being a member of NASSCOM can enhance an organization’s reputation as a responsible and sustainable business, and the trade body offers recognition programs and awards for members who demonstrate outstanding sustainability practices. Membership also enables involvement in Indian policy advocacy programs. The trade body advocates for policies and regulations that support sustainable practices in the IT industry. As a member, Yokogawa can contribute to these efforts and help shape policy decisions that promote sustainable development. NASSCOM also offers access to knowledge resources, tools, and best practices that can help member organizations integrate sustainable practices into their operations by learning from industry leaders and peers.

Sajiv Nath, Managing Director of Yokogawa India, commented, “We would like to express our sincere thanks to NASSCOM for having us be a part of such a valuable community. The membership gives us access to invaluable resources, networking opportunities, and best practices that will help us grow and achieve our goals. Organizations can share resources, knowledge, and expertise by working together to achieve industry-specific goals. We are proud to be associated with NASSCOM and look forward to deepening our relationship.”

