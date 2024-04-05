You Are Potentially India’s Greatest Generation”: Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar

Bengaluru's prestigious Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering, known affectionately as RV College of Engineering (RVCE), recently marked a significant milestone with its graduation day ceremony for postgraduate students. Established in Bangalore, India, in 1963, the institute has long been renowned for its academic excellence and contribution to the field of engineering.

The ceremony culminated years of hard work and dedication and was a moment of inspiration and reflection as the graduates prepared to embark on their professional journeys. Among the notable highlights of the event was the commencement speech delivered by Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, a distinguished figure in the Indian industrial landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Kirloskar drew attention to India's demographic advantage on the global stage. "As we all know, India has the fastest-growing youth population in the world. I am hopeful and confident that this demographic dividend will drive India to greater heights," she remarked, setting the tone for a discourse on the potential of the graduating class.

Mrs Kirloskar's words conveyed optimism and empowerment as she highlighted the significance of the graduating class of 2024. "The fact that you're graduating in 2024 makes you very special. You are potentially India's greatest generation," she declared, instilling a sense of pride and purpose in the audience.

According to Mrs Kirloskar, India stands on the threshold of what she termed "the Indian century," a period of opportunity. She urged the graduates to seize the moment, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping the nation's future.

"The opportunity and the challenge beckon. For startups, for promising careers. Your generation will be at the forefront of meeting this challenge," Mrs Kirloskar proclaimed, emphasizing the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in driving India's progress.

Mrs Kirloskar emphasized the role of science, engineering, and technology in driving innovation and creating intellectual property (IP). She underscored the importance of nurturing intellectual capital as a cornerstone of India's transition to a high-value-added economy.

"Bright young minds in science, engineering, and technology can innovate and create IP. For Viksit Bharat, intellectual capital will be vital to becoming a high-value-added economy," Mrs Kirloskar asserted, inspiring the graduates to harness their skills and knowledge for the nation's greater good.

As the ceremony concluded, the RV College of Engineering graduates emerged as skilled professionals and torchbearers of progress and innovation. Armed with determination and vision, they stand poised to contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards prosperity and global leadership in the years to come.