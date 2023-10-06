You Care Lifestyle Celebrates Anniversary with Exciting App Launch and Exclusive Weekend SuperSaver up to 50 per cent off

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: You Care Lifestyle, your honest wellness market, is thrilled to announce its upcoming anniversary celebration on October 7th, 2023, marking two years of providing consumers, our clients, friends and family with an exclusive range of ethically sourced, chemical-free, organic, natural, and clean-label products. As part of this milestone celebration, the company is launching its highly anticipated mobile app on both Android and IOS and offering a Special Weekend SuperSaver to express gratitude to its loyal customers.

Founded in 2021 by Luke Coutinho and Narendra Firodia, You Care Lifestyle has become a trusted name in the industry, committed to offering wellness essentials that align with the highest standards. The brand's unique selling propositions (USPs) focus on the following key elements:

1. Ethically Sourced Products: You Care Lifestyle goes the extra mile to ensure that all products are ethically sourced, supporting fair trade practices and contributing to sustainable communities worldwide.

2. Chemical-Free Solutions: Dedicated to providing products free from harmful chemicals or any other hidden ingredients, allowing customers to prioritize their health and well-being.

3. Organic and Natural: You Care Lifestyle's selection is enriched with organic and natural offerings, delivering the purest and most nourishing options for a healthy lifestyle.

4. Clean-Label: Products offered by the brand come with clear and transparent labelling, ensuring customers know exactly what they're getting and can make informed choices. Our dedicated team approves each product after rigorous quality checking.

5. Team Luke Verified: With the dedicated team of experienced nutritionists and food technologists, customers can trust that the products meet Luke Coutinho's stringent wellness criteria and product approval process.

Launch of a Mobile App

The anniversary celebration marks a significant milestone for You Care Lifestyle, and the launch of the mobile app is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering a seamless and convenient shopping experience for its customers. The app will provide users with access to a wide range of everyday essentials, clean beauty, wellness essentials, pet care, authentic dietary supplements, exclusive offers, educational blogs and recipes and condition-led products with scientific explanations right at their fingertips.

"As we celebrate our second anniversary, we are immensely grateful for the trust and support of our customers who have joined us on our journey towards a healthier and more holistic lifestyle," said Luke Coutinho, co-founder of You Care Lifestyle.

"The launch of our mobile app is a step forward in enhancing the shopping experience, making it easier than ever for individuals to access the products they love." said Narendra Firodia, co-founder of You Care Lifestyle.

To mark this special occasion, You Care Lifestyle also brings a Special Weekend SuperSaver, for both new and existing consumers, as a token of appreciation for their continued support. Discounts up to 50 per cent will be available on a wide range of essentials, making it the perfect opportunity for individuals to stock up on their favorite ethically sourced, chemical-free, and clean-label products.

For more information about You Care Lifestyle, its unique offerings, and the anniversary celebration, please visit www.youcarelifestyle.com or download the official mobile app - You Care Lifestyle, available on App Store/Google Play.

