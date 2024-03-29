Youmaa Announces Genelia Deshmukh as Brand Ambassador, Revolutionizing Kids’ Fashion

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29: Youmaa, a leading children's clothing brand committed to revolutionizing the industry, proudly unveils its collaboration with renowned actress and multilingual cinema icon, Genelia Deshmukh, as its brand ambassador. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the world of kids' fashion, with both entities sharing a vision of celebrating the innocence and wonder of childhood.

Genelia Deshmukh, known for her versatility as an actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, brings a unique perspective to the world of children's fashion. As a devoted mother of two, she understands the importance of quality, comfort, and style in kids' clothing. Her endorsement reflects her trust in Youmaa's dedication to crafting extraordinary garments that embody the magic of childhood.

“At its core, Youmaa is about celebrating the joy, wonder, and innocence of childhood,” says Genelia Deshmukh. “It's a brand that resonates with the love and care every parent pours into their child's world.”

At Youmaa, the mission is simple yet profound – to infuse every garment with the enchantment of childhood. Founded by a group of passionate parents, Youmaa is more than just a clothing brand; it’s a celebration of imagination, creativity, and wonder.

Speaking on this sentiment, Youmaa co-founder Vishal Gupta shared, “Our journey with Youmaa began with a simple idea – to make clothes that capture the essence of childhood. As parents, we know how important it is for kids to feel comfortable and happy in what they wear. That’s why every Youmaa outfit is designed with love and care, so kids can feel like their true selves.”

Youmaa stands out for its commitment to quality and comfort, offering a range of colorful kids' wear for boys and girls aged 2 to 10 years old, including a selection of unisex outfits. Their clothes are crafted with Cloud Touch Microfiber technology for the softest touch and Adventure-Ready Durability, ensuring ultimate comfort and quality for children. Parent-approved and 100% skin-friendly, Youmaa offers modular styles designed to meet the diverse needs of children.

The dedication to creating cherished memories resonates in every stitch of Youmaa's garments, reflecting both the founders' vision and Genelia's commitment to nurturing the joys of parenthood.

Youmaa is currently available on their website www.youmaa.com and will soon be available on FirstCry.com and Ajio. Offline, Youmaa is available at over 100 MBOs in India and aims to expand to over 200 MBOs by the end of the year.

