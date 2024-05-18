Young Entrepreneurs Anand and Amrit Nahar Achieve Historic Milestones by Featuring in Forbes 30 Under 30 List

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 18: In a remarkable achievement, young entrepreneurs Anand Nahar and Amrit Nahar, co-founders of Zorko from Surat, have been selected for the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2024 list. This accolade is a testament to their dedication, talent, and hard work, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

The recognition of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia is among the most coveted in the entrepreneurial world.

The four global achievements that stand as pure tests of merit for these young entrepreneurs are:

1. Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

2. Shark Tank

3. Josh Talks

4. TEDx

Anand and Amrit Nahar have swiftly attained all four milestones. This accomplishment highlights their exceptional capabilities and places them among only six Indians selected across Asia by a distinguished panel of judges, including Kaifu Lee, Nisa Leung, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Tan Yinglan.

This recognition is not just a personal triumph but a moment of immense pride for Surat, Gujarat, and India. The success story of Anand and Amrit underscores the growing prominence of Indian talent on the global stage.

Adding to this series of successes, Zorko, the entrepreneurs’ venture, is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and will file the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in June. This IPO is poised to be one of the most anticipated public offerings of 2024, drawing significant attention from investors and industry watchers alike.

These achievements reflect the potential and promise of Indian entrepreneurship and innovation. As we celebrate this news, it also serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs across the nation, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and resilience.

