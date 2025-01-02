Your President: Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar's Mission for Women Health Advancement

Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar is a visionary leader and an accomplished professional in the field of obstetrics and gynecology, known for her pioneering contributions to infertility treatment, endoscopy, and women’s health. With over three decades of experience, she has transformed the landscape of reproductive medicine and gynecological surgery in India. As the Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, she has established one of the most advanced fertility and endoscopy centers in the country. Her groundbreaking work includes introducing 3D laparoscopic surgery and innovating surgical techniques, such as robotic tube- tubal anastomosis, which have set new benchmarks in the field.

A true trailblazer, Dr. Tandulwadkar is globally recognized for her pioneering application of stem cell therapy in infertility, delivering the world’s first baby using ovarian stem cell rejuvenation for a woman aged 45. Her unwavering commitment to innovation has led her to design advanced laparoscopic instruments and establish new protocols that are now widely practiced. Beyond clinical work, she is deeply committed to teaching and has mentored over 300 gynecologists who are now practicing worldwide. Through her work, she continues to inspire the next generation of specialists in reproductive medicine and endoscopy.

Dr. Tandulwadkar’s contributions extend beyond the operating room and classroom. Her leadership roles include serving as President of the Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopists and the Pune Obstetrics and Gynecology Society, where her initiatives have brought global recognition to Indian gynecological practices. She has organized numerous national and international conferences, including the prestigious STAR Global Summit, and has introduced impactful training programs such as the EAGLE Project, aimed at empowering young gynecologists. As the Founder President of the Society of Ovarian Rejuvenation, she continues to lead advancements in ovarian health and fertility preservation. Her work has been widely recognized, with over 150 awards from various organizations, including the Pride of FOGSI, Best Gynecologist of Maharashtra, and multiple accolades from the Economic Times for her expertise in IVF and endoscopy. However, her contributions are not limited to accolades; her social initiatives speak volumes about her dedication to community service. She has spearheaded campaigns to prevent female feticide, organized cervical cancer awareness drives, and initiated the “Sponsor a Birth” program, providing free IVF treatments to underprivileged families. Her work in cancer screening camps and free antenatal care for low-income families has touched countless lives.

As she assumes the presidency of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology Societies of India (FOGSI), on 9 th Jan 2025 , Dr. Tandulwadkar envisions a transformative agenda for women’s healthcare in India. Her flagship projects, such as Sampoorna, which focuses on preconceptional care, and Know Your Numbers, a nationwide health data collection initiative, aim to address critical gaps in maternal and neonatal health. She is committed to integrating cutting-edge technology with holistic care to improve healthcare outcomes across the nation. Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar’s journey is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and service. Her presidency marks a new chapter for FOGSI, bringing a visionary approach to improving the quality of women’s healthcare in India. Through her leadership, she continues to inspire her peers and set new standards for the medical community.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

https://m.facebook.com/sunita.tandulwadkar/

https://www.instagram.com/sunita.tandulwadkar/?hl=en