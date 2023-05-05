Youth Icon King unveils new Collection Campus OGs by Campus Activewear; the ultimate fashion accessory for youthful self-expression

New Delhi [India], May 5 (/NewsVoir): Hip-Hop royalty and chart-topping rapper, King, joins hands with Campus Activewear Ltd., the leading footwear brand, to unveil Campus OG collection - the ultimate fashion accessory designed for youthful self-expression. This collaboration represents a fusion of music and fashion, combining King's iconic style and creative expression with the state-of-the-art designs and trendsetting footwear expertise of Campus Activewear.

Performance artists, especially rap & hip-hop icons, have always been at the forefront of fashion-forward expression, using statement pieces as their artistic canvas. These fashion items are not just accessories, but powerful symbols of creative self-expression, allowing artists to flaunt their unique personas and exude an air of unshakable confidence. Drawing inspiration from this rich cultural legacy, Campus Activewear proudly presents the Campus OG collection, a stunning fusion of style and attitude. Just like how hip-hop icons have used fashion to make their mark, the 'Campus OG' collection is set to empower the youth with a fashion statement that amplifies their confidence and showcases their individuality with flair.

Known for his unparalleled talent and influence in the rap industry, King has always been a trendsetter in both music and fashion. With a nostalgic affinity for Campus shoes from his childhood, King's collaboration with Campus Activewear for the 'Campus OG' collection is a heartfelt expression of his personal connection with the brand. "Fashion is a powerful means of self-expression," shared King. "These shoes go beyond just looking good; they embody my creative expression and intend to empower the youth to showcase their unique style. I am thrilled to partner with Campus Activewear, a brand that is known for their comfort and style. I am delighted to create a collection that represents my passion for both music and fashion," added King.

Video link of the association: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ea3_r6NlXlI

Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with the hip hop icon and true fashion maven, King for our Campus OG collection. This range is not just about fashion, but a powerful means of self-expression, allowing individuals to showcase their unique personalities and radiate confidence. With King's creative input and passion for both music and fashion, this collaboration promises to be a perfect blend of his iconic style and our brand's ethos. We are excited to unveil this collection and encourage youth to embrace their individuality with pride."

The Campus OG collection features a range of footwear options that are designed to make a supreme fashion statement and empower youth to showcase their unique style. With trendy designs, and unique details in shades of white and black, the collection is all set to elevate the swag of today's youth and promise a lasting impression.

The 'Campus OG' collection by King and Campus Activewear is available across all retail stores and online ecommerce platforms. Fashion-conscious individuals, especially those who value self-expression and individuality, get ready to express yourself with the ultimate fashion accessory that empowers confident self-expression.

Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes.com) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

