Yuga Sports and Entertainment announces Pro Roll Ball - India's fastest league

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5: Yuga Sports and Entertainment, a leading sports and entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the logo and unveil exciting details of Pro Roll Ball, India's fastest league. The company has acquired the intellectual property rights from the Asian Roll Ball Federation, marking a significant milestone in the development of this exhilarating sport. Pro Roll Ball is set to be the first-ever international league for the game of Roll Ball, exclusively for men. With an 18-day action-packed schedule, the league promises to captivate audiences across the nation. The inaugural season will feature eight dynamic teams representing major cities in India, including Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Kerala, Bangalore, Gujarat, Delhi, and Chennai.

Invented by Raju Dabhade in Pune and played in over 60 countries, the indigenous sport of Roll Ball is a dynamic and exhilarating sport which combines the skills of roller skating and handball. Played by two teams, the game involves players dribbling, passing, and shooting the ball into the opponent's goal post while on roller skates. It is a fast-paced, action-packed game that tests both athleticism and strategy.

During the press conference, notable attendees included Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CEO of Yuga Sports and Entertainment a Pro Roll Ball, Chetan Bhandwalkar, General Secretary of the Roll Ball Federation of India, Anand Yadav, General Secretary of the Asian Roll Ball Federation, Rajmohan Pillai, President of the Kerala Roll Ball Association and Owner of the Kerala Team, Chairman, Beta Group and Raju Dabhade, Founder of Roll Ball. These distinguished individuals came together to announce the logo and share exciting details about Pro Roll Ball - India's Fastest League. Their presence reflects their commitment to the growth and development of the sport, as well as their enthusiasm for the upcoming league.

Each team will consist of ten talented players, with three international players being a mandatory inclusion. The player selection process will be conducted through an exciting auction, where teams will bid for their preferred athletes. The base player price has been set at Rs 1.5 Lakhs, ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all participants.

Speaking on the launch, Siddharth Mehta, Founder and CEO of Yuga Sports and Entertainment, Pro Roll Ball said, "I am thrilled to introduce Pro Roll Ball, India's fastest league, and embark on this exciting journey of revolutionizing the sport. With our 5 year partnership with the Asian Roll Ball Federation and a lineup of top-tier teams and players, we are set to redefine the game and offer an unparalleled experience to fans across the nation and the world. Pro Roll Ball is not just a league; it's a celebration of athleticism, innovation, and environmental consciousness. We look forward to witnessing the electrifying matches and the positive impact we will make together."

"Furthermore, we think that Pro Roll Ball has the potential to become one of the top three leagues to be played in the country. Our unwavering commitment to excellence, combined with the passion and talent of the participating teams, will elevate the stature of the league to new heights. Pro Roll Ball will showcase the pinnacle of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, captivating fans and creating an unforgettable experience that will leave an indelible mark on the sporting landscape of India," added Siddharth Mehta.

In an effort to promote environmental sustainability, Pro Roll Ball has pledged to plant 1000 trees for every goal scored during the league. By incorporating this unique initiative, the league aims to make a positive impact on the environment and raise awareness about the importance of conservation. Pro Roll Ball will be broadcast live on television and various OTT platforms, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the thrilling matches from the comfort of their homes. The league has also implemented rule changes to make the game faster, more aggressive, and visually captivating, enhancing the overall spectator experience.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Pro Roll Ball, the first-ever national league dedicated to this exhilarating sport," said Chetan Bhandwalkar, Secretary RBFI. "Our goal is to showcase the immense talent and athleticism of Roll Ball players while providing an enthralling experience for fans across the country."

Pro Roll Ball has garnered significant attention due to its innovative game format. Each team will comprise ten players, with three international players adding an element of diversity and competition. The proposed game format will follow an all-play-all structure, ensuring that every team faces each other. Matches are anticipated to last 45 minutes each, with a break in between, resulting in two thrilling games daily.

The player auction process will be divided into three categories: A, B, and International Players. Category A will include players who have represented India in any international tournament within the last five years or have participated in three consecutive national tournaments during the same period. Category B will consist of players who have participated in three consecutive national tournaments within the last five years or have attended any India team qualifying camp. The base prices for both categories are set at Rs 1.5 Lakhs and Rs 1 Lakh, respectively. Additionally, each team will have three international players, each having represented their respective countries in any international tournament within the last five years.

Pro Roll Ball's proposed schedule includes several engaging events leading up to the inaugural season. These include franchisee declaration and player auction in July, followed by the launch of the league's official anthem in July. August will see the unveiling of team jerseys and the exciting involvement of celebrities associated with each team. In October, camps will be conducted to train referees and the crew, ensuring seamless execution during the matches. Finally, in November, the highly anticipated Season 1 of Pro Roll Ball, featuring 18 days of intense competition, will commence.

Pro Roll Ball has also forged a 5-year partnership between the Asian Roll Ball Federation and Yuga Sports and Entertainment, further solidifying their commitment to the growth and development of this exhilarating sport in the country.

Yuga Sports and Entertainment is a prominent sports and entertainment company dedicated to promoting various sporting events and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent. With a focus on innovation and audience engagement, the company aims to create memorable experiences for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

