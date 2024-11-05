Yuukke Presents Beyond Barriers 2024: Investing in Women for a Sustainable Future

ATK

New Delhi [India], November 5: Yuukke is excited to announce the second edition of Beyond Barriers 2024, an impactful event dedicated to advancing gender equity and empowering women for sustainable development. Taking place on November 7, 2024, at Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi, this gathering will unite some of the world's leading voices, visionaries, and changemakers in the fields of gender equality, sustainability, and innovation.

This year's theme, "Investing in Women for a Sustainable Future," emphasises the critical role women play in fostering equitable, resilient societies. By promoting women's leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Beyond Barriers 2024 seeks to inspire actionable strategies for driving social and economic progress globally.

Distinguished Chief Guest: We are privileged to welcome Smt. Smriti Irani, former Union Minister and Founder of the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity & Equality, as our Distinguished Chief Guest. Her long-standing dedication to gender equality and social justice is a perfect embodiment of this event's purpose.

Esteemed Speakers and Industry Leaders: The event will feature an impressive lineup of Esteemed speakers who have made significant contributions to advancing gender equity and sustainability:

-Shalini Warrier, Executive Director, Federal Bank

- Victor Macias, Founder, Aligned Ventures & Consultant, CSUF, California

- Smita Agarwal, Director & CFO, PTC Industries

- Dr. D Shailaja, Chief Scientist, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT)

- Aastha Grover, Head of Startup India, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

- Lavanya Jayaram, Regional Director, Asia Pacific Venture Philanthropy Network

- Akanksha Malik, Director - Women Coders Microsoft AI MVP & Data and AI Consultant, Australia

- Sandhya Kapoor, Vice President - Technology, PAYPAL, California

- Kuppulakshmi, Global Head, Zoho For Startups

- Arunodaya Bajpai, Chief Operating Officer, IIM Lucknow EIC

- Neha Gupta, Director, Specializing in M&A Deloitte

- Tanya Mohan, Director, United Nations Dept of Safety and Security, New York

- Pooja Gupta, Head of Sales - North & East India & SAARC, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions

- Irwan Malhotra, Co-Founder, Giv Funds Social Ventures

- Chandni Bedi, Coordinating Director, Navjyoti India Foundation

- Masterchef Aditi Madan, Founder Director, Bluepine Foods Founder Yangkiez

Partnerships: Beyond Barriers 2024 is proud to be presented in association with the Centre for Entrepreneurship of the College of Business and Economics, CSUF. Yuukke gratefully acknowledges the support of Betamonks, QODES Technologies, and iBee Tech Labs as our event sponsors. Their commitment to gender equity and sustainable development strengthens the impact of Beyond Barriers 2024.

We are also pleased to partner with key outreach organisations to expand the event's reach and impact, including WeConnect International, ABWCI, GivFunds, and ETASHA Society. Together, we are working to ensure this event resonates across diverse sectors and communities.

Event Highlights: Attendees will have opportunities to engage in thought-provoking discussions on essential topics such as:

-Gender Equality in Technology

- Leadership in Entrepreneurship

- Sustainable Commerce

- Demo Day

- Social Impact and Community Building

Beyond Barriers 2024 offers a platform for leaders and attendees to explore how empowering women leads to more sustainable businesses, communities, and economies.

About Yuukke: Yuukke is a Global Business Support Marketplace dedicated to enabling Inclusive Digital Market Access. Our vision is to break down Digital Barriers and create pathways for women to thrive in every sector. Yuukke's three pillars of empowerment are Enabling Market Access, Capacity Building and Networking

Registration Information: To register for Beyond Barriers 2024 and view the full agenda and speaker list, please visit www.yuukke.com/beyond-barriers-2024.

Join us at Beyond Barriers 2024 as we invest in women today for a more sustainable tomorrow!

Yuukke: Building a sustainable future through empowered women.

