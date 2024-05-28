Z-Tech (India) Limited IPO Opens on May 29, 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Z-Tech (India) Limited, one of the pioneer in innovative engineering solutions, sustainable theme parks, and water waste management, has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on May 29, 2024. The company is aiming to raise Rs 37.30 Crores at the upper band through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is Up to 33,91,200 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 9,66,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up To 6,43,200Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Up To 4,83,600 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up To 11,28,000Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up To 1,70,400 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Working Capital Requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The bidding for Anchor portion will open on May 28, 2024, the issue will open for subscription for all other category from May 29, 2024 and closes on May 31, 2024.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Narnolia Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue isMaashitla Securities Private Limited. The Market Maker to the issue is NVS Brokerage Private Limited.

Sanghamitra Borgohain, Managing Director of Z-Tech (India) Limited expressed, "Reflecting on our journey, Z-Tech has continually pushed boundaries in engineering innovation and sustainability. With each project, we've not only transformed landscapes but also redefined possibilities. As we embark on this new chapter with our IPO, we remain committed to our core values while embracing new horizons. We've achieved significant milestones in Sustainable Theme Park Development, Waste Water Management, and Geo Technical Solutions, with over 30 successful projects under our belt and numerous ongoing initiatives.

Looking ahead, we're excited to diversify into Fast Forward Sports Arena and Pet Parks within our theme park segment, expand internationally, and explore the creation of Waste to Art Products. In the realm of waste water treatment, the increasing demand driven by stricter pollution control norms and rising costs presents exciting opportunities. We're also exploring expansion through a BOO model and entering untapped technical areas within Geo Technical Solutions, alongside domestic geographical expansion. From Sustainable Theme Parks to Waste Water Management, our vision extends beyond today, shaping a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow."

Vipin Aggarwal, Director (Investment Banking) of Narnolia Financial Services Limited said, "Today, we celebrate a pivotal moment in the journey of Z-Tech (India) Limited as they embark on the path towards their IPO. It's not just a milestone; it's a testament to their unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. Z-Tech's diverse presence across theme parks, water treatment technology, and geosynthetics reflects the expansive potential of these industries. The theme park sector, coupled with the rapidly growing water treatment technology and geosynthetic markets, offers immense opportunities. Their strategic allocation of IPO proceeds towards enhancing operational efficiency, technological capabilities, and sustainability initiatives showcases their foresight and dedication to responsible business practices. As they set out on this transformative journey, the prospects for growth and innovation are limitless, positioning Z-Tech as a beacon of excellence and sustainability for years to come."

