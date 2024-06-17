Zaveri and Co.  Celebrates the glamour of Heeramandi with Elegant New Collection

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 17: Zaveri & Co., a name synonymous with elegance and craftsmanship in the world of luxury jewellery, is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection inspired by the opulent and vibrant world of Heeramandi. – The diamond bazaar. This collection, which masterfully blends traditional artistry with contemporary design, promises to captivate the senses and celebrate the timeless allure of one of India’s most storied districts.

Zaveri & co. began over half a century ago with the promise to provide the best artisan piece with the essence of love. Zaveri & co. has its root deeply embedded in India’s rich tradition of jewellery making. Zaveri & co. holds the vision of preserving the art of fine jewellery. The brand offers a range of designs from traditional Indian motifs to current contemporary style.

A Tribute to Heera Mandi: The Jewel of Royalty:

Heeramandi, often referred to as the Diamond Market, has long been a symbol of cultural richness and historical significance. Known for its dazzling past, the district has inspired countless tales of beauty, grace, and opulence. Zaveri & Co.'s new collection seeks to encapsulate these elements, offering pieces that are not just accessories, but stories waiting to be told which are crafted with the finest details to represent the touch of elegance.

Heeramandi, a name synonymous with luxury and traditional craftsmanship, is proud to unveil its latest bridal jewellery collection, featuring an array of meticulously designed pieces that epitomize the essence of Indian bridal heritage. The collection is a harmonious blend of classic motifs and contemporary aesthetics, crafted to perfection by our master artisans. Each and every piece reflects the charm of elegant beauty.

This sensational collection features an array of eye-catching jewellery, meticulously crafted to reflect the grandeur of Heeramandi.

Highlights include:

1. The Maharani Necklace: The necklace is intricately designed with multiple layers, each showcasing a unique style. A spectacular piece adorned with uncut diamonds and emeralds, reminiscent of the royal necklaces worn by the queens of old. Its intricate design and flawless gemstones make it a centrepiece of the collection. Combination of floral motifs with embedded pearls or diamonds, giving it a rich and luxurious look.

2. Heeramandi Chandelier Earrings: These earrings are a nod to the chandeliers that lit up the courtyards of Heeramandi. They feature cascading rows of uncut diamonds, creating a dazzling display of light and movement. The hint of pink adds the essence of beauty to the piece.

3. The Courtesan's Kada: The primary material appears to be gold, lending the bangles a rich and luxurious sheen. These bangles are a beautiful blend of gold, gemstones, and enamel work, representing the pinnacle of traditional Indian jewellery design. Their intricate patterns, high-quality materials, and cultural significance make them a cherished piece for any jewellery collection. It tells the tale of the elegance and charm of Heeramandi's courtesans.

4. The Anarkali ring: The ring is elegantly designed which compliments desirable Indian outfit. The pearls running through the boundary cover the edges of the diamonds and enhance the peripheral look of the entire piece.

About Zaveri & Co.

With over a century of excellence in jewellery making, Zaveri & Co. has established itself as a leader in the luxury jewellery market. Known for its impeccable craftsmanship and innovative designs, the brand continues to set benchmarks in the industry, offering timeless pieces that blend tradition with modernity.

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/zaveri.co/

Website – https://zaveriandco.com/

