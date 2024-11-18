Zeal Global Services Reports 101 Percent Growth in H1 FY25 Consol. Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Zeal Global Services Limited (NSE- ZEAL) one of the prominent players in India's cargo General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) industry. Known for its commitment to innovation and service excellence has announced its Unaudited H1 FY25 results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 172.46 Cr, YoY growth of 81.93%

* EBITDA of Rs 14.60 Cr, YoY growth of 79.68%

* eported Net Profit of Rs 9.19 Cr, YoY growth of 100.86%

* Net Profit Margin of 5.33%, YoY growth of 50 Bps

* EPS of Rs 6.92, YoY growth of 63.21%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Vishal Sharma, Managing Director said, " The cargo industry has proven lucrative with rising demand, and we have seized this opportunity, delivering a strong H1 FY25 performance with 82% topline growth and more than doubling our net profit. Additionally, the introduction of passenger flights from Bombay last year has further contributed to our growth. Achieving nearly 90% of FY24's revenue and 80% of net profit within just half the year demonstrates a strong upward trajectory, positioning us favourably for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Additionally, with new partnerships and a recently incorporated subsidiary in the UAE, we are poised to enter new markets and unlock substantial opportunities. Leveraging our extensive global network and deep local expertise, we are focused on delivering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients.

Our strategic focus on talent management and process optimization continues to drive efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and expand our customer base. Looking ahead, we are actively working on increasing our international footprint, which we believe is crucial for sustained growth and for seizing new market opportunities that lie ahead."

Key Operational Highlights

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor