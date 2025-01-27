Zee Studios and Producer Prerna Arora Join Hands again after Rustom for Jatadhara

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 27: "At Zee Studios, we believe in bringing stories that resonate with audiences across generations. Jatadhara is a thrilling super Natural exploration of India's rich history and folklore , and we are excited to collaborate with Prerna Arora once again to bring this epic tale to life." - Umesh KR Bansal - CEO, Zee Studios.

JATADHARA is a collaboration that promises to bring an exciting new cinematic experience to the audience. The film, produced by Prerna Arora, is an exciting venture by Zee Studios starring Sudheer Babu, marking a significant collaboration following the success of Rustom. The partnership between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora promises to bring a captivating cinematic Super Natural thriller experience to audiences, one that blends history, myth, and science in a thrilling narrative.

Producer Prerna Arora adds "I am extremely grateful to be working with Zee Studios on Jatadhara once again, after delivering a blockbuster hit like Rustom with them. I have always been a huge fan of Zee Studios, as my career began with them. It's an entitled and proud moment for me, and I'm thrilled that they believe in Jatadhara as a story and are partnering to bring it to the audience by producing this film. Nothing could be better than this!"

JATADHARA will delve into the intrigue surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, unraveling the story of its hidden treasures and the scientific and mystical phenomena that have baffled historians and researchers for years. The film will explore not just the treasure itself but the legends and theories about the temple's unexplained forces, blending suspense, adventure, and mystery as the story unfolds. "Jatadhara" promises heart-pumping action scenes . To prepare for the physically demanding role, Sudheer Babu has been undergoing rigorous training for the action sequences.

JATADHARA as it prepares to take audiences on an unforgettable journey into the heart of one of India's greatest mysteries. The collaboration between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora along with the vision oriented producers Umesh KR Bansal , Prerna Arora , Shivin Narang , Rajiv Agarwal , Arvind Agarwal , Nikhil Nanda , Monesh Manghnani whose expertise is set to elevate the narrative of this captivating thriller and is poised to bring a fresh perspective to one of India's most fascinating folklores , offering an exhilarating exploration of what lies beyond the known world.

Filming for JATADHARA will begin in February with Hyderabad.

