Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025 – Celebrating the Era of Excellence

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],November 6:Zee Zest, India's leading lifestyle platform, is thrilled to announce the third edition of its highly anticipated Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025. These prestigious awards continue to honor the visionaries and innovators who are redefining the future of food, travel, and lifestyle through their extraordinary contributions.

For the 2025 edition, Zee Zest invites pioneering establishments – from luxury resorts and boutique hotels to fine dining restaurants and buzzing nightlife destinations – to showcase their remarkable contributions and stand out among the industry's elite. With 40 dynamic categories to explore, this is an exciting opportunity for businesses to gain recognition for their creativity, innovation, and impact. Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including Rashmi Uday Singh, Varun Sharma, Avinash Martins, Aditi Dugar, and Suvir Saran, along with other acclaimed experts, ensuring each submission receives a thorough and expert review. Meanwhile, public voting will encourage consumers to actively participate in selecting their favorite celebrated and innovative establishments.

Nominations for all categories are open from October 15 to November 30, 2024, with early bird submissions closing on October 31, 2024. Establishments of all sizes and scales are encouraged to participate, whether you're a boutique hotel or a trend-setting bar—this is your chance to step into the spotlight and make your mark.

Rishi Parekh, Business Head, Zee Zest, added: “The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards celebrate the trailblazers who redefine the boundaries of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. We're proud to recognize the changemakers who push the limits in food, travel, and lifestyle, offering something truly exceptional. These awards are not just about recognition; they provide an invaluable opportunity for establishments to make a lasting impact on their industry. Our 2025 edition of the Zee Zest Unlimit Awards will continue to focus on identifying these iconic places and celebrating their innovative spirit.”

Building on the tremendous success of last year, when iconic places like Sidecar in Delhi, Subko Coffee Roasters in Mumbai, Avartana at ITC Grand Chola, and The Glass House in Goa were honored, this year's event promises to be equally remarkable. The ceremony was graced by celebrities such as Bobby Deol, Chitrangda Singh, Babil Khan, Atul Kasbekar, and Manoj Bajpayee, along with culinary stars like Ranveer Brar and Pankaj Bhadouria, among many others. This year's event aims to further elevate the platform, providing establishments with the perfect stage to showcase their excellence.

The Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025 is more than just an event – it is a celebration of creativity, vision, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. For more information and to register, please visit https:zeezest.com/zeezestunlimitawards/about

