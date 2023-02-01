ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor launches its 5th report - Digital Payments Growth

ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video streaming platform and multilingual storyteller for entertainment seekers, launched the fifth edition of its knowledge series 'ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor', deep diving into the trends and consumption patterns of digital payments. The Digital Payments industry edition sheds light on how its entire ecosystem has evolved in recent years and where it is headed. It highlights how the adoption of digital payments has gathered critical mass in India especially due to the democratisation of affordable smartphones and the proliferation of Internet and connectivity. It also calls attention to women feeling empowered with digital payments as it gives them a sense of being independent and tech savvy. The survey also accentuates how digital payments are becoming omnipresent in India, as people are not only using more than one app to pay digitally but have also found multiple use-cases to pay through their phones. Key Highlights of the Digital Payments Report:- The survey found that Tier II markets are emerging as the hotbed for digital payments in India and the reasons for the inclination being ease of use (73 per cent) and instant transactions (63 per cent).

- Digital payments are gaining prominence over traditional financial systems with 63 per cent of debit card users preferring mobile wallets and UPI.

- 57 per cent of users feel secure using mobile wallets/UPI.

- 54 per cent of users use more than three apps to avail offers and discounts.

- 63 per cent of the people surveyed mentioned that the top reason to avail digital payments is 'ease of use', followed by 56 per cent saying 'cashback offers' and 51 per cent of them considering 'faster transaction' as a reason to use these apps.

- The top three categories of spending on mobile wallets/UPI apps, according to the report, were mobile bills (50 per cent) followed by online shopping (40 per cent) and utility bills (42 per cent)

- 50 per cent of users feel progressive and tech-savvy while using mobile wallet/UPI To download the full report, click here.

Launching the report, Rajiv Bakshi, Chief Operations Officer - Revenue, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, "The ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor - Digital Payments Report unravels the key trends of the digital payments sector which has become ubiquitous across regions with increase in adoption of a digital-first lifestyle. ZEE5, with its strong presence in both metros and non-metro cities, has a significant access to monitor, map and access data in determining consumption habits, purchase behaviour and consumption patterns. As a consumer-first brand, we invest in identifying audience's preferences to cater to them more efficiently, alongside empowering the marketers to tap into the audience base to edge a better connect and expand their products' reach. We discovered interesting insights which brand marketers can use at their advantage; some findings that also challenge conventional notions of digital behaviour with respect to personal finance." A first of its kind, 'ZEE5 Intelligence Monitor' seeks to uncover transformative consumer behaviour, attitudes, and aspirations across multiple industries ranging from e-commerce, EdTech, online gaming to smartphones, presenting an unmatched opportunity to advertisers to access a hyper-enriched predisposed audience cohort across multiple demographics and geographies. Through this series, ZEE5 aims to identify trends, map behaviours, and deliver actionable insights into consumers' attitudes toward products and services in emerging and fast-growing industries. ZEE5 is known for its diversified content across 100+ taste clusters and its focus on real, relevant, and resonant storytelling. Today, ZEE5 is home to over 5 lakhs+ hours of on-demand content and 160+ live TV channels. With a rich library of over 3,500 films; 1,750 TV shows, 700 originals, ZEE5 offers content in 12 Indian languages: English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Punjabi. The platform has an exciting line-up for 2023 that will add to its extensive library of content offering a wider array of catalogue to entertainment seekers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor