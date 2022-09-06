Zeelab is winning hearts with free 2-hour delivery of 90% less price medicines in Delhi

Reduced Medical Expenses: How Delhi-based Zeelab Pharmacy is helping customers save thousands in monthly expenses by providing 90% affordable medicines through its stores and online delivery

September 6: ZEELAB Pharmacy is on a mission to revolutionise the Indian pharmaceutical industry by providing WHO-quality medicines at 90% affordable prices. The company’s aim is to provide medicines at their cost plus a basic markup to run their operations. All Zeelab products are at an average of 50% to 90% less price than the market. Rohit Mukul, the founder of Zeelab Pharmacy, says, ‘we foresee a future where all medicines in India will be sold at a significantly lower cost’. Zeelab has successfully developed an extensive network of pharmacies. There are over 2000 pharmacies operating on a franchise model in India, mostly in Northern and Western India. Zeelab is fast expanding its online presence via www.zeelabpharmacy.com with doctor consultations and medicines delivered PAN India. Zeelab has helped its customers save over Rs 500 cr in medical expenses in the past 2 years.

ZEELAB launches 2-hour delivery in Delhi/NCR

ZEELAB Pharmacy specialises in supplying low-cost medicines from the convenience of your own home. This saves you the trouble of leaving your house, visiting a drugstore, and waiting in line to purchase the recommended medication. Zeelab is the latest to jump on the wagon of hyper delivery – with 90% less price and 2-hour delivery – Zeelab is winning hearts.

Two-hour medicine delivery in Delhi at a 90 percent lower cost. All you have to do is

Step 1: Download the app

Step 2: Select the express delivery option

Step 3: Enter Pin Code or just hit “Near Me” to find your nearest store

Step 4: Call the store and speak with qualified pharmacists in the ZEELAB store, and receive low-cost medicine in under two hours

For doorstep delivery, all safety precautions are taken into account. You have the option of paying online or by cash on delivery (COD); all deliveries above Rs 300 are free of cost.

“Purchasing drugs from ZEELAB was a pleasant experience for me. The medicine was delivered on time and at a significantly cost than at other pharmacies. Thank you, ZEELAB, for opening my eyes to how I was overpaying for my prescription. “says……Aradhna from Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

Zeelab sells all medicine by its own brand name. We are currently delivering 10,000+ monthly orders, with a customer base of millions. ZEELAB Pharmacy has become a household name in the last 2 years. They are genuinely altering the way Indians think about generic drug consumption by providing high-quality medicines at affordable prices.

Rohit Mukul, Founder of Zeelab Pharmacy, says, “We sell medicines at their actual cost plus a basic markup. All medicines are at 90% less prices. We are expanding rapidly with 2000+ franchise stores, 60 company-owned stores in Delhi and a robust online presence,”. Rohit, a distinction holder from the prestigious LSE, established Zeelab in 2019 at the young age of 22. He further adds,” We hope that by offering 2-hour delivery, we will be able to win our customers on all three criteria – price, quality and service!

Zeelab has recently launched a new campaign for mental health where patients can speak to a psychiatrist for free by sending a WhatsApp message on 7437099999 or visit www.zeelabhealth.com

Zeelab is truly revolutionising Indian healthcare through its innovative customer-centric products and services.

So come and be a part of ZEELAB’s community and download the app now (Android / IOS link)

