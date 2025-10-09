Zero Bank Balance? Here’s How You Can Still Make UPI Payments With BHIM App!

In the digital era, UPI payments have become a part of daily life, from buying vegetables at local markets to trading on the stock market. While earlier people carried cash in their wallets, today, having just a mobile phone suffices. However, many have faced situations where their bank account balance is zero, leading to payment hassles. Now, this problem is set to end with a new feature in the BHIM UPI app, allowing payments even when your account shows a zero balance.

This is possible thanks to the ‘UPI Circle’ feature, also called a ‘Trust Companion’. It lets you authorize trusted family members or friends to make payments from your account. Users can set two key controls: a payment limit to ensure the person cannot spend beyond a set amount, and an approval option to decide whether each transaction requires their consent.

How to activate UPI Circle:

Open the App: Open the BHIM UPI app on your mobile.

Log In: Log in using your registered mobile number.

Find the Feature: On the home screen, tap on UPI Circle.

Add Members: Add the people you want to authorize using their phone number, UPI ID, or QR code.

Set Payment Limit: Decide the maximum amount they can use from your account.

Choose Approval Option: Select whether each transaction requires your approval.

Submit: Enter your UPI PIN and submit to activate.

Once activated, your trusted friends or family members can transfer money from your account anytime, from anywhere, up to the allowed limit, ensuring uninterrupted digital transactions while keeping control and security intact.