Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details

Diwali, also called Deepawali, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, marked with immense joy and grandeur across the country. The festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Diwali falls on the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik. In 2025, there is some confusion about the exact date, as Amavasya spans two days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 21. To help devotees plan, we provide the correct timings for celebrations, including Lakshmi Puja, Pradosh Kaal, and Vrishabha Kaal.

Diwali Puja Muhurat:

Amavasya Tithi for Diwali begins at 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025, and concludes at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025. Devotees are advised to celebrate Diwali ideally on October 20. Lakshmi Puja Muhurat falls from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM, while Pradosh Kaal is observed from 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM. Vrishabha Kaal extends from 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM. These timings are significant for performing rituals and seeking blessings. Observing Diwali on the correct Amavasya Tithi ensures that the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival is maintained according to Hindu traditions.

Amavasya holds special importance for Diwali as per Hindu scriptures. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on this day after defeating the demon king Ravana. The people of Ayodhya welcomed him by lighting numerous diyas, as there were no electric lights at the time, making the city glow with devotion and joy. The festival, therefore, signifies the victory of righteousness and the arrival of happiness. Lighting lamps on Diwali represents spreading knowledge, prosperity, and positivity. Devotees continue this tradition to invoke blessings from deities and to honor the divine victory over evil forces.

Diwali 2025: Festival Schedule

Day & Date Tithi & Timings Festival Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:18 PM, Oct 18; Ends - 01:51 PM, Oct 19 Dhanteras Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 12:18 PM, Oct 18; Ends - 01:51 PM, Oct 19 Yama Deepam Monday, Oct 20, 2025 Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 01:51 PM, Oct 19; Ends - 03:44 PM, Oct 20 Choti Diwali Tuesday, Oct 21, 2025 Amavasya Tithi Begins - 03:44 PM, Oct 20; Ends - 05:54 PM, Oct 21 Laxmi Puja Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025 Pratipada Tithi Begins - 05:54 PM, Oct 21; Ends - 08:16 PM, Oct 22 Govardhan Puja Thursday, Oct 23, 2025 Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 08:16 PM, Oct 22; Ends - 10:46 PM, Oct 23 Bhai Dooj

Significance Of Diwali:

Diwali carries immense religious and spiritual significance, celebrated widely with devotion and joy. The festival marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile and his victory over the demon king Ravana. People illuminate their homes with diyas, decorate with rangoli, and perform rituals to welcome prosperity and divine blessings. It is a time for family gatherings, sharing sweets, and spreading happiness. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera, invoking wealth, fortune, and well-being. Diwali symbolizes hope, goodness, and new beginnings, bringing communities together in festive cheer and devotion.