Zerodha Down: Stock Broking Firm App Faces Technical Glitch Again; Company Says Users Facing Connectivity Issues at BSE

Stockbroking firm Zerodha was hit by another technical glitch on Friday, July 12, as many users of its trading app Kite complained of technical glitches and some reports losing money.

Users took it to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), complaining that Zerodha’s broking platform facing issue during pick trading period.

Zerodha Down users posted a screenshot of the error in his trading app

#Zerodha down again.

Some brokers are working fine, so can't be an issue with BSE.



Saying it for 100th time, please open multiple accounts with different brokers to take counter positions in case of glitches in any #broker.



It's a must now, seeing this happen frequently. https://t.co/CFSMBDrJm7pic.twitter.com/XUHVWLgLhd — Stock market India 🇮🇳 (@Stock_marketIND) July 12, 2024

Now the zerodha is down. what's happening with sensex and zerodha.

Now the zerodha is down. what's happening with sensex and zerodha. This glitch give me 2000 rupees loss in zerodha.zerodha didn't execute my order at right time these glitches gives indicates that you should quit zerodha.

Zerodha in its official stament on X, informed its App users that some users may be experiencing issues with their BSE Futures and Options (F&O) orders due to a connectivity issue with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

“Due to a connectivity issue at BSE, some of our users may be seeing orders in the 'Open Pending' state for BSE F&O orders. This issue is across brokers. We are working with BSE to update the status of these orders,” the broking company said.

Due to a connectivity issue at BSE, some of our users may be seeing orders in the "Open Pending" state for BSE F&O orders. This issue is across brokers. We are working with BSE to update the status of these orders.



Keep track of all the updates here:

Giving the latest update on the issue, Zerodha said, “This issue has now been resolved by the exchange.”

Downdetector Chart:

According to the tracking website Downdetector.com, many users indicated that over 140 users face problems using Zerodha around 11 PM today, July 12.