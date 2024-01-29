Zerodha Down: Trading App Faces Major Outage, Users Unable to Place Order

Zerodha experienced a service disruption on Monday, leading frustrated users to voice their complaints on social media. Users expressed concerns about being unable to access information about their holdings, trades, and other account details. One user questioned the situation, stating that all orders were being locked, preventing the closure of positions. Another user lamented the inability to square off positions and criticized Zerodha for turning a profitable trade into a loss, questioning the company's emphasis on technology.

I saw many tweets that #Zerodha is down but my orders on kite web are going through no issues at all. Is this issue only for mobile app? #zerodha — Equity for life💥 (@Dpatel_equity) January 29, 2024

Dear sir, podcast baad mein record kar lena. Zerodha is down again, people are losing money lol — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 29, 2024