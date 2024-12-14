Zeus Hygia Lifesciences Establishes US Subsidiary to Propel Nutraceutical Innovations

New Delhi [India], December 14: Started operations since 2018, founded by visionary entrepreneurs Arunkanth Krishnakumar and Shankaranarayanan, Zeus Hygia Lifesciences has rapidly ascended as one of India's most innovative nutraceutical Ingredient companies. The company is now expanding its horizons, forming a US subsidiary to penetrate the North American market with its cutting-edge platform technologies and clinically validated nutraceutical ingredients.

The journey of Zeus began with a shared passion for innovation and a mission to introduce the rich traditional herbs of India with science and studies to the global stage . Both founders identified significant gaps and challenges in the traditional herbal extract market—poor aqueous solubility, low bioavailability, and limited absorption—challenges that hinder the therapeutic efficacy of many herbal formulations. By infusing science and technology into the essence of Ayurveda, Zeus has been trying to address these challenges with innovative platform technologies that enhance the physicochemical and Invivo characteristics of herbal ingredients. Each Plant Ingredient offered by Zeus is backed by robust safety and efficacy studies, setting a new benchmark in quality and reliability.

A Legacy of Innovation

ZeusHygia Lifesciences holds eight patents across India and the USA. Over the years, the company has developed five proprietary platform technologies and launched seven branded ingredients, backed by more than 20 scientific studies. These groundbreaking efforts have enabled Zeus to carve out a unique identity in the nutraceutical space, with its branded ingredients being sold in over 15 countries across globe.

Zeus has also established strategic partnerships and joint ventures with leading supplement companies in the USA, Japan, Switzerland and Korea, strengthening its global presence and creating synergies for further innovation.

Flagship Ingredients: A Testament to Excellence

Zeus’s product portfolio is a testament to its innovative spirit and commitment to improving global health. Among its standout ingredients are:

Gremin®: A patented formulation designed for the sports and active nutrition segments. Gremin is manufactured using a proprietary dual-extract embedding technology that enhances its physico-chemical and in vivo characteristics. Clinically proven to aid muscle recovery, boost energy and endurance, and improve overall performance, Gremin has become a trusted choice for athletes and active individuals.

Grantria®: A unique, patent-filed pomegranate extract standardized for triple bioactives. Studies have demonstrated its efficacy in reducing facial wrinkles, improving skin radiance, and addressing dark spots and pores, making it a sought-after ingredient in the anti-aging and beauty segments.

Stadice®: The world's first enriched Mangifera Indica extract, designed for cognitive wellness. Clinical trials have shown that Stadice boosts memory, focus, and attention within just seven days of supplementation. Its rapid efficacy and differentiated mechanisms make it a top choice for e-sports and brain health supplements.

Gevalin®: A breakthrough fruit pulp powder for acidity and gastric wellness. Gevalin is the world's first branded, science-backed ingredient derived from a traditional Ayurveda fruit standardized as per US Herbal Compendia, further cementing Zeus's position as a leader in innovation.

India's Nutraceutical Growth: A Promising Horizon

The nutraceutical market in India is experiencing exponential growth, with the dietary supplements market, valued at USD 3,924.44 million in 2020, projected to reach USD 10,198.57 million by 2026, reflecting an impressive 22% CAGR, according to a Deloitte report. This remarkable growth is fueled by several factors, including a growing geriatric population, a noticeable shift from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals, and an increasing focus on personalized nutrition. For a deeper understanding of this evolving industry, read the full article here: Paradox of Nutraceuticals by Deloitte (originally published on BWHealthcareWorld.com on 27th September 2023)

India's abundant plant resources, coupled with technology-driven companies like Zeus Hygia Lifesciences, uniquely position the country to lead this global growth trajectory. By integrating advanced manufacturing practices, premium clinical studies, and a relentless focus on quality, Zeus is not only transforming the nutraceutical landscape in India but also setting new standards globally.

A Global Vision

Today, Zeus Hygia Lifesciences operates out of India with a global office in the USA, exemplifying its commitment to creating a healthier tomorrow. By combining the richness of Indian herbs with state-of-the-art technology and science, Zeus is redefining the future of nutraceuticals, delivering exceptional value to supplement manufacturers and marketers worldwide.

As one of the youngest premier nutraceutical companies, Zeus Hygia Lifesciences is a shining example of how innovation, dedication, and vision can transform challenges into opportunities. With its bold strides into the North American market, Zeus continues to push boundaries, ensuring that the rich legacy of Indian Ayurveda reaches every corner of the globe.

