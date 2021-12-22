ZinQ Technologies set to clock over INR 75 Cr in revenue this fiscal year

ZinQ Technologies, a homegrown lifestyle and accessories startup, today announced that it aims to clock INR 75 Crore in revenue this fiscal, i.e., FY 21-22.

Having marked a significant growth of 100% in FY 20-21, the company is in a hyper-growth phase driven by its cool designs and performance-based IT and audio products.

ZinQ Technologies aims to capture a bigger share of the ever-growing market for the electronic gadgets industry in India and the Middle East. The brand is rapidly expanding into global markets such as Dubai and Saudi Arabia to provide best-in-class consumer tech products to its customers. With the growth in consumer demand, the budding electronic brand is planning to further expand its product range in Audio categories.

Commenting on the growth, Arnav Mutneja, Founder, ZinQ Technologies, said, "We are pleased to announce that we have achieved positive growth during this transitional year. ZinQ Technologies is committed towards providing innovative products which further enable us to target a significant rise in the overall business. We believe that our constant focus on the innovative tech industry and the need of the customers keep us ahead and we will continue to implement the growth strategy at a faster pace in the coming year."

The company is also consistently increasing its workforce in its warehousing, logistics and marketing departments with experienced leadership level professionals, in order to expand business reach and more conversions.

