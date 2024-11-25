ZIXA Strong’s Landmark Gujarat Launch as Pain Relief Partner of Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: ZIXA Strong, the innovative pain relief brand from the Wellness Division of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – a 39-year-old Mumbai-headquartered organisation listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange – showcased its presence at the prestigious Adani Ahmedabad Marathon as the Official Pain Relief & Recovery Partner. ZIXA Strong had a large 3200 sq ft stall space on ground offering recovery services, and enjoyed maximum response from the runners.

Backed by leading physiotherapists across India, ZIXA Strong is the first and only pain relief range harnessing breakthrough FlashMicelle Fast Absorption Technology, bringing a new era in pain relief science. Available in multiple formats – Pain Relief Spray, Gel, Roll-on, Oil, and Balm – and packed with powerful plant actives, this comprehensive range delivers faster, more effective relief offering non-greasy, non-sticky application to suit every preference and need.

The brand’s Gujarat journey begins with availability across Ahmedabad and Surat’s pharmacy network, followed by expansion throughout the state. Marking this milestone, ZIXA Strong showcased its advanced Pain Relief & Recovery Lounge at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon – a modern Pain Relief & Recovery Lounge near the finish line serving over 20,000 runners with professional massage stations, cooling therapy points, a physiotherapy corner in association with KD Hospital, interactive photo opportunities, and special meet & greet with renowned health and life coach Sapna Vyas Patel.

Leading up to the marathon, ZIXA Strong introduced its heartwarming “Random Acts of Relief” Campaign in Ahmedabad, celebrating the city’s tireless everyday heroes. The innovative #ZIXAOnWheels campaign features a specially branded car that surprises and delights those who keep the city’s spirit alive – from local chaiwallahs who fuel the city’s mornings to passionate heritage walk guides who preserve its cultural legacy. These hardworking individuals, who spend countless hours serving others, are treated to comfortable rides featuring their favorite music, complemented by ZIXA Strong goodie bags and pain relief samples. These authentic moments of care and gratitude are creating a powerful ripple effect across social media, touching hearts and reinforcing ZIXA Strong’s commitment to bringing relief to those who need it most.

“ZIXA Strong represents our organisation's commitment to better pain relief through science and innovation. With our revolutionary FlashMicelle Technology, we’ve created a breakthrough in natural pain relief that works faster and more effectively than traditional solutions,” stated Mr Ashish U Bhuta, Chairman & Managing Director of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited. “Launching in Gujarat, home to our manufacturing plant and R&D center, is special for us. Today we’re proud to bring these advanced pain relief solutions to the state. The response to our innovative, natural approach to pain management has been overwhelming, showing that consumers are ready for smarter, more effective solutions.”

ZIXA Strong’s unique formula combines high-quality ingredients with powerful plant actives, offering a diclofenac-free, skin-friendly and non-greasy solution. As the trusted partner of over 75 marathons nationwide, the brand is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, www.zixa.co, and pharmacies across Maharashtra and Karnataka, now expanding across Gujarat’s pharmacy network.

