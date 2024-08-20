Zodiac Energy Limited Reports a 184 per cent Surge in Q1 FY25 Net Profit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Zodiac Energy Limited (NSE: ZODIAC, BSE: 543416), is one of the leading energy solution providers in India with over three decades of experience in power generation. The Company reported its Unaudited financials for Q1 FY25.

Q1 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of Rs 79.59 Cr, YoY growth of 144.56%

EBITDA of Rs 4.44 Cr, YoY growth of 76.68%

Net profit of Rs 2.33 Cr, YoY growth of 184.36%

NPM (%) of 2.93%, YoY growth of 41 Bps

EPS of Rs 1.59, YoY growth of 183.93%

Commenting on the performance, Kunj Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Zodiac Energy Limited, said," We are pleased to report a period of significant growth and success for our company. Our strategic initiatives and expansion into new markets have driven a notable increase in revenue, demonstrating our ability to deliver value and meet client needs. Our focus on operational efficiency and cost management has led to improved operating profits and a substantial rise in net profit, highlighting our commitment to optimizing processes and ensuring sustainable profitability.

Additionally, the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) Committee has approved the allotment of 4,35,700 equity shares at Rs688.50 per share, raising approximately Rs30 crore. This has increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to Rs15.10 crore. The capital infusion will support expansion into the developer market, including the 26.8 MW solar projects under the PM-KUSUM Scheme, and provide financial flexibility for strategic investments. Notable financial institutions, such as Bank of America and NAV Capital, participated in the QIP, highlighting their confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Our team remains committed to driving innovation, maintaining our competitive edge, and executing growth strategies to enhance shareholder value as we look forward to future opportunities."

