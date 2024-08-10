Zoetis Inc to expand India capability centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 10 : Zoetis Inc, the global leader in animal health, has announced an expansion of its Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad.

This expansion is set to create hundreds of new jobs and will play a pivotal role in bolstering the company's innovative technology portfolio, according to a Telangana CMO press release.

The announcement was made during a high-profile meeting with the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, and the Minister for Industries and Commerce, D Sridhar Babu, in the presence of other senior government officials during their ongoing tour in the USA.

The expansion underscores the strategic importance of Hyderabad as a hub for innovation and talent, further cementing Zoetis' footprint in India.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remarked, "We are delighted with Zoetis' decision to expand their Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad. This is a testament to the thriving ecosystem we have cultivated in Telangana, where businesses can grow and innovate. Zoetis' investment in futuristic technologies aligns with our vision of making Hyderabad a global hub for advanced technologies and life sciences."

D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Industries and Commerce, emphasized the significance of Zoetis' investment in the region.

He said, "Zoetis' commitment to creating new jobs over the coming years reflects the confidence global companies have in Telangana's business-friendly environment. I urge the talented workforce of Telangana to join Zoetis and create the future of animal healthcare. We look forward to supporting Zoetis in their journey of innovation and growth in Hyderabad."

Keith Sarbaugh, Chief Information Officer at Zoetis, highlighted the strategic reasons for choosing Hyderabad as the site for their expanded operations.

He said, "Hyderabad is the ideal location for our Zoetis India Capability Center, offering a wealth of talent and an incredible Life Sciences innovation ecosystem. Our decision to expand here underscores our commitment to investing in the future of animal health and technology innovation. We are excited to continue our partnership with the Government of Telangana and contribute to the region's development."

Anil Raghav, Vice President and Head of Zoetis India Capability Center, added, "By leveraging the world-class talent available in Hyderabad, our centre will drive innovation and pioneer transformative advancements, ensuring sustainable growth and a competitive edge for Zoetis worldwide, while contributing to the development of the region."

