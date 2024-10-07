ZOIL, India's First Cooked Zero Oil Cloud Kitchen for North Indian Cuisine Launches in Gurugram

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: ZOIL, a pioneering cloud kitchen, has launched in Gurugram with a mission to provide heart healthy food options. Focusing on the benefits of zero-oil meals, ZOIL offers a menu designed for those seeking nutritious alternatives for their favourite Indian recipes without sacrificing taste.

This concept has been brought to life by Suman Bharti, a visionary entrepreneur in the F&B space, known for his successful ventures Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining and iluzn Club & Kitchen, which are veritable landmarks of Gurugram's nightlife.

ZOIL stands as a testament to Bharti's lifelong commitment to fitness and clean eating. With his years of entrepreneurial expertise, he noticed a dearth of options for delicious food that supports a healthy lifestyle. This innovative venture looks to solve this gap in the market. In addition to this, it aims to be a delivery kitchen with a climate positive impact, with zero plastic packaging.

ZOIL offers a menu of classic Indian recipes, mindfully crafted to cater to health-conscious consumers. By eliminating oil from the cooking process, the kitchen focuses on preserving the natural flavors and nutrients of the ingredients, making it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain or improve their heart health.

Suman Bharti, Founder, ZOIL, said of the venture, "Zero was invented in India, and we're proudly continuing that legacy of trailblazing innovation. Through the course of my own health journey, I realized how important diet is to overall well-being. ZOIL is my way of helping people make better choices without sacrificing flavour or convenience. We're excited to have more and more people experience this new wave of eating, with just a click of a button."

The ZOIL menu has already been piloted on the menu of Reflex Bar, Brewery & Dining, for diners to order as they visit the establishment. The kitchen will soon be open for business online on Zomato & Swiggy, starting 10th October 2024.

At ZOIL by Reflex, food lovers around Delhi-NCR can savour delicious Zero Oil dishes, delivered to their doorstep in Zero Plastic packaging because zero truly is the hero!

Reflex Bar Brewery and Dining is an uber-luxe restaurant and brewery located in the busy hub of Golf Course Extension Road of Gurugram. The upscale bistro and brewery has garnered four major accolades - Times Business Award North 2023- Trendsetting Restobar & Microbrewery award, The Times Food Awards 2023 Noteworthy Newcomer- Microbrewery, Times Hospitality icons 2022- Most Promising New Microbrewery Brand Gurugram, Debutant Nightlife Venue and Emerging Entrepreneur in F&B- Gurugram and ET Restaurant Nightlife Awards 2024.

