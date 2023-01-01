Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes delivery executive on New Year`s eve

Zomato co-founder and head Deepinder Goyal became delivery boy of the food delivery platform on the New Year’s eve as the company saw major uptick for demand. He shared the update on his official Twitter account and said he was going to deliver a couple of orders on his own right. He further said he should be back in an hour or so.

Later, in another tweet, he informed that he had got the first order from Zomato office itself. He wrote, “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office. Deepinder Goyal returned to the office a few hours later. He tweeted that in the stint he delivered 4 orders in which one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren. He also shared a fun fact of the amount of orders the company recieved on the New Year's eve was equal to the amount of orders the company had got in the first three years.