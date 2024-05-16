Zoozle Launches India's First Membership Plan for E-commerce Buyers, Offers Exclusive Benefits with HDFC Bank

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 16: Zoozle, a leading online e-commerce marketplace in India, has announced the launch of its revolutionary membership plan - a first in the Indian e-commerce landscape. Modeled after successful international concepts like Costco and Sam's Club, Zoozle is set to transform the online shopping experience for its members by offering up to 18% lower prices compared to other online platforms.

However, in an exclusive partnership with HDFC Bank, Zoozle is offering its membership free of charge to all HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders until September 2024.

The membership program is otherwise priced at Rs. 999 (+GST) per year.

To activate the membership, HDFC Bank customers need to visit zoozle.in, click on "become a member", select the HDFC customer option, and provide their name, city, mobile number, and email ID. After a quick OTP authentication, the membership will be activated within 24 hours.

Zoozle features a wide array of products across multiple categories including fashion, lifestyle, home, kitchen, decor, pets, kids, gifts, food and beverage, furniture, and lots more, making it a one-stop-shop for Indian consumers looking for quality and affordability.

"This initiative is not just about offering lower prices, but about creating an exclusive shopping community where members gain significant value with every purchase," said Rajesh Dembla, Founder, Zoozle. "Offering free memberships through our partnership with HDFC Bank is our way of saying thank you to Indian customers."

Zoozle's membership program is now live, and all shoppers in India are invited to experience the benefits of this unique offering.

For more information, visit www.zoozle.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor