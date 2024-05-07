ZS announces significant investment in AI-infused and gen AI global self-serve products

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 7: Given strong client adoption of its cloud-based platforms and products, ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, announced today the launch of a dedicated ZS Platform and Products business unit formed to speed further innovation and expansion of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. Since introducing SaaS products over a decade ago, ZS has made strong investments in its analytics platforms, AI tools and cloud technology. ZS's SaaS advancements have produced actionable insights for clients in industries ranging from life sciences to technology, food and beverage, travel and hospitality.

Underscoring the heightened focus on platforms and products as essential components of ZS's long-term growth, the firm has tapped ZS Chairman Jaideep Bajaj to lead the new business unit. Fortune Business Insights projects the SaaS market will grow from USD 237.48 billion in 2022 to USD 908.21 billion by 2030.

"ZS clients are facing a wide array of business challenges. While platforms and products are not new to ZS, the creation of this new business unit will allow us to better serve clients with complementary, world-class product and consulting services," Bajaj said. "Through both our historic consulting services and technology offerings, we'll continue to help companies realize their digital operating models, drive business transformation and respond to changing market needs by using ZS's AI-powered, globally applicable, self-serve technologies."

While ZS will continue to offer industry-leading consulting services, just as it has for the past 40 years, Bajaj said the firm is also expanding its investment in its proprietary technologies. The platforms and products managed under this new business unit include ZAIDYN TM by ZS and Max.AI.

ZAIDYN, which is leveraged by more than 120 clients across 65 countries, is the firm's cloud-native analytics platform. It uses proprietary AI technology to put valuable insights in the hands of teams and leaders to create a nuanced view of the market, better connections with customers and agile engagement strategies. ZAIDYN is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates with marketing technologies like Salesforce and industry-leading CRMs like Veeva. ZAIDYN brings together a suite of more than 50 AI-infused products and solutions, including these pillars:

* ZAIDYN Commercial empowers sales and marketing teams with intelligent solutions for customer engagement, field performance and data and analytics.

* ZAIDYN Connected Health uses intelligent insights and interventions from across the healthcare ecosystem to deliver improved health outcomes for patients.

* ZAIDYN Marketplace offers a suite of life sciences offerings, algorithms and data subscriptions to improve budget planning, relationship-building, marketing and more.

Max.AI is a groundbreaking cross-industry AI and generative AI platform focused on addressing the demand from clients to leverage the capabilities of gen AI. With Max.AI, clients can combine existing machine learning models and automation techniques with the increasingly powerful abilities of the latest large language models.

The platform is designed to enable clients to build and deploy domain-specific autonomous AI agents and applications at scale, while combining publicly available data with private structured and unstructured repositories in a secure and compliant manner. Max.AI is available in AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and will soon be released across other leading cloud marketplaces.

"The list of firms who can provide both top-flight consulting services and innovative technology products is short, and I'm pleased ZS clients will benefit from the breadth of our offerings," said ZS CEO Pratap Khedkar. "Our work to transform ZS into a one-stop shop has not been easy, but it's worth it to help our clients achieve their loftiest goals."

Clients and potential clients who would like to learn more about the ZS Platform and Products business unit, and all of ZS's solutions, are invited to contact ZS.

