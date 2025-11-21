Zumba Creator Beto Perez to Host a Special Zumba Master Class in Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: Zumba Fitness has announced that Beto Perez, the creator of Zumba, will bring his signature energy to Bengaluru for a high-intensity Zumba Master Class at Algorythm in Nexus Shantiniketan Mall. The event is expected to draw Zumba Instructor Network (ZIN) members and Zumba enthusiasts from across the country for a rare opportunity to dance with the visionary who transformed global fitness culture with the power of music and movement.

Participants may begin gathering at the venue from 5 pm onwards. Beto will guide attendees through the session with the trademark energy and presence that has shaped the global Zumba experience for years.

The event will provide a platform for the Indian Zumba community to connect with the global movement it represents. Instructors, long-time practitioners, and first-time participants are invited to come together to celebrate fitness in a setting of positivity and shared enthusiasm.

The Bengaluru master class represents a special opportunity for Zumba fans across India to experience Beto's expertise firsthand. The event will bring together movement, music, and community in a celebration of Zumba's global impact, with 14 of Zumba's Education Specialists from across India flying in to support Beto on stage.

Beto will be attending a training for new Zumba instructors on 23rd November at the Royal Dance Space Koramangala - a rare opportunity to take the Zumba training and become a licensed instructor with the creator of the programme.

Tickets for the masterclass on 22nd November are available at: www.townscript.com/e/zumba-master-class-with-beto-perez-424443.

Register for the Zumba Basic 1 instructor training on 23rd November here: www.zumba.com/en-US/training/2025-11-23_B1_Bengaluru_IN_Beto_Perez.

Founded in 2001, Zumba is the largest branded dance fitness company in the world - reporting more than 15 million weekly participants, in 200,000 locations, across 185 countries. Zumba® blends world rhythms with easy-to-follow choreography for an effective workout that empowers participants to become their best selves - mind, body and soul. In addition to its original Zumba program, the company offers 10 Zumba specialty classes - from aquatic-based to those specifically designed for active older adults and children. In 2016, Zumba launched its first non-dance, HIIT workout STRONG Nation®, where music acts as the main motivator. In 2023, Zumba launched CIRCL Mobility®, a revolutionary new program designed to unlock the body's full potential through flexibility, breathwork, and mobility exercises. The Zumba® lifestyle is rounded out by the company's many consumer product offerings, including video games, VR +MR experiences, original music, activewear and footwear, and interactive Fitness-Concert™ events. For more information about Zumba's programs and products, or to find a live class, visit zumba.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor