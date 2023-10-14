ZUVAVA Takes Center Stage as Best Gamezone Brand of the Year 2023 at ILA 2023 Awards by Brand Empower

SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: More than 500+ delegates from India & Overseas attended the Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star Mumbai on 8th October 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, Web, Bollywood & Digital Space who graced the Red Carpet of ILA 2023.

ZUVAVA emerged as the shining star, secured the prestigious Best Gamezone Brand of the Year 2023 award in a captivating night filled with stars and accolades at the illustrious Industry Leaders Awards 2023. ILA 2023 serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of businesses, entrepreneurs, and service providers who have made exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

ZUVAVA, was honored with the prestigious title and the award was received by Zubair Siddiqui, the Director of ZUVAVA, who stood on the stage with pride and gratitude. In a brief statement, Siddiqui shared his enthusiasm, stating, "This recognition is a reflection of the passion and commitment of our entire team. We are dedicated to providing gamers with an exceptional and immersive experience, and this award only fuels our determination to continue innovating and evolving." The company continues to push the boundaries of the gaming industry, it stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities that lie ahead in the realm of virtual adventures and entertainment.

At Industry Leaders Awards 2023, some of the notable awardees from the art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & E-commerce,Start-up Company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the visionary organizer of ILA 2023, is a company that specializes in market research, branding, and creative PR. Their commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence has made ILA a benchmark event for celebrating the accomplishments of businesses and individuals from various backgrounds. ILA was particularly special, as it was organized in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner a prominent company based in New Delhi, India. Founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, the company is renowned for its expertise in web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Having served over 3000 clients spanning diverse industries and countries, the company has earned a reputation for excellence. The association between Brand Empower and Webpulse SolutionPvt.Ltd showcased the synergy of two dynamic organizations dedicated to celebrating and facilitating success in the corporate world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor