ZYOD's Co-Founder, Ritesh Khandelwal felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honoured the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Ritesh Khandelwal, Co-Founder of ZYOD, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Ritesh responded, "It's truly amazing to see so many young entrepreneurs and change-makers gathered here today. I'm excited to be part of a generation that's redefining the boundaries of what's possible and creating new opportunities for growth and development. Thank you for this incredible honor."

Ritesh Khandelwal's story is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from the small village of Dausa in Rajasthan, he defied the odds and pursued his dreams with determination and passion. An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Khandelwal's strong educational background laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial success.

Recently honored as one of the best entrepreneurs for Times 40 under 40, Khandelwal, along with his Co-Founder Ankit Jaipuria, established ZYOD in 2022. Their mission: to help eCommerce and independent fashion brands overcome the challenges of conceptualizing new trends and finding the right sourcing partner.

Khandelwal's humble beginnings instilled in him a deep empathy for struggling entrepreneurs. This drove him to create a platform that simplifies the fashion industry through the use of advanced technology. By incorporating cutting-edge solutions in manufacturing, ZYOD streamlines the production process, making it faster and more efficient. This not only benefits the brands but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly ecosystem.

At the heart of ZYOD's success is its revolutionary manufacturing ecosystem. The company is building the world's most reliable and fastest design-to-delivery platform, allowing brands to access the latest trendy designs in just 21 days with a remarkably low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 50 pieces. Furthermore, ZYOD is on the path to becoming the largest hub of designs, with plans to launch an astounding 100,000 styles every month. This groundbreaking approach empowers smaller brands and startups to enter the competitive fashion market with ease, fostering innovation and growth within the industry.

"Technology has the ability to break barriers and transform industries. At ZYOD, we're harnessing the power of technology to revolutionize the fashion industry, making it more accessible and sustainable. I firmly believe that by embracing innovation and fostering an eco-friendly, tech-driven manufacturing ecosystem, we can significantly contribute to India's economic growth and place our country at the forefront of the global fashion landscape." said ritesh khandelwal to our reporter.

As an Indian entrepreneur, Khandelwal is also driving the growth of the Indian economy. By promoting Indian garment manufacturing on a global level through ZYOD, he is creating new opportunities for businesses and workers, fostering economic development, and uplifting countless lives. The textile and apparel industry plays a vital role in India's economy, accounting for around 5% of the GDP and providing employment to millions. Khandelwal's vision for the future of Indian manufacturing includes increased adoption of technology, eco-friendly practices, and a thriving ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.

With ambitious goals and unwavering determination, Ritesh Khandelwal is on a mission to reshape the perception of international brands towards India's fashion industry. Through ZYOD, under his visionary leadership, he aspires to spearhead this transformation, positioning India as a global powerhouse in fashion.

India's textile and apparel sector currently holds a significant share in the global market, accounting for approximately 5% of the world's total textile and clothing trade. Khandelwal believes that with concerted efforts and innovative approaches, India can continue to expand its presence on the global stage, surpassing expectations and cementing its status as a formidable player in the fashion world. Reports indicate that India's textile and apparel exports are projected to capture 15% of the global market by 2025.

Through ZYOD, Khandelwal seeks to empower Indian garment manufacturing, enabling it to become more agile, technologically advanced, and eco-friendly, ultimately capturing a larger share of the global market. Under his leadership, ZYOD aims to be at the forefront of this transformation, driving the industry forward and inspiring countless others to join in the pursuit of a more sustainable, accessible, and innovative fashion landscape.

Despite facing numerous hardships in his entrepreneurial journey, Khandelwal has remained resilient, powered by unwavering determination and an unshakable belief in his vision. His dedication and passion have transformed ZYOD into a powerful force in the B2B fashion industry, garnering admiration and respect from peers and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

As a Times 40 under 40 honoree, Ritesh Khandelwal serves as an inspiring role model for young entrepreneurs. His heartfelt story of perseverance, compassion, and commitment to making a difference in the fashion industry and the Indian economy using technology and innovation is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and love for one's craft. In a world where success is often measured by material gains, Khandelwal's journey teaches us that true success lies in making a lasting, positive impact.

